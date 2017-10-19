Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances: She Loves Me' on PBS

SERIES

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) tries to help get revenge against Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), while Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) also seeks Nathaniel’s (Scott Michael Foster) help. Pete Gardner, David Hull, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Once Upon a Time Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) joins forces with a new friend while Jacinda (also Dania Ramirez) tries to protect a community garden in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell's Kitchen Each chef has a different set of ingredients, which they then must combine with a protein to devise a dish in 45 minutes, in this new episode. Guests at the dinner service include actress and model Shannon Tweed and mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant, and the winners get to enjoy a resort stay in Santa Barbara. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) turns to a hacker (returning guest star Joey Lawrence) for help when the police department’s computer system is hacked, revealing the identities of informants whose lives are put at risk. Scott Caan also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Marvel's Inhumans Though collaborating with Louise (Ellen Woglom) isn’t their first choice, Black Bolt and Medusa (Anson Mount, Serinda Swan) don’t have many other options in finding the other Royals as Auran’s (Sonya Balmores) troops bear down. Iwan Rheon, Isabelle Cornish and Ken Leung also star, and Henry Ian Cusick continues his guest role. 9 p.m. ABC

Jane the Virgin Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) new romance with Adam (guest star Tyler Posey) hits a snag when he gets a job offer in another city. 9 p.m. KTLA

Great Performances In Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway production of the musical “She Loves Me” two feuding store clerks (Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi) find romance with each other anonymously as pen pals. With Jane Krakowski. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits A performance by the Pretenders includes “Back on the Chain Gang,” “Brass in Pocket” and “Middle of the Road,” as well as songs from their 2016 album “Alone.” 9 p.m. KLCS

Active Shooter: America Under Fire This new episode recalls the 2013 shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, the second-deadliest mass murder to take place on a U.S. military base. 9 p.m. Showtime

Superstition An estranged son (Brad James) returns home to reconnect with his family, which runs a funeral home, but their reunion is derailed by a string of killings perpetrated by a supernatural villain that only Calvin and his family can take down in the premiere of this new thriller directed by Mario Van Peebles. 10 p.m. Syfy

Tracey Ullman's Show Tracey Ullman returns for a new season of comedy sketches, including a spot-on Judi Dench wreaking havoc then relying on her status as a national treasure to escape punishment, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressing her heartfelt loneliness in song. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The Walking Dead: Walker World Special effects expert Greg Nicotero, who has directed several episodes, hosts this new special, which reveals many elements that go into creating the Walkers (don’t call them zombies) that populate this popular horror series. With Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. 10 p.m. AMC

Beltway Snipers: The Final Report This new special revisits the D.C. sniper case, catches up with a victim 15 years later and introduces viewers to one of the shooters. 10 p.m. National Geographic

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Jane Goodall. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America X Ambassadors perform; Greg Kinnear (“Same Kind of Different as Me”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Tyler Perry; Chris Wallace; Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Harvey Levin; Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Greg Kinnear. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Kyra Sedgwick (“Ten Days in the Valley”); Anne Heche (“The Brave”); fashion guy Lawrence Zarian. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sheila E. performs; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show R&B group 112 performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gerard Butler; Susan Kelechi Watson; Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”); predicting a heart attack; author DeVon Franklin. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Chef Rocco DiSpirito; Melissa Rivers. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Jeremy Sisto. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Director James Burrows (“Will & Grace); NASCAR pit-crew member Christmas Abbott. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Lidia Bastianich, Scott Conant and Fabio Viviani. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP