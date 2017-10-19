Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances: She Loves Me' on PBS

SERIES
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) tries to help get revenge against Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), while Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) also seeks Nathaniel’s (Scott Michael Foster) help. Pete Gardner, David Hull, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Once Upon a Time Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) joins forces with a new friend while Jacinda (also Dania Ramirez) tries to protect a community garden in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell's Kitchen Each chef has a different set of ingredients, which they then must combine with a protein to devise a dish in 45 minutes, in this new episode. Guests at the dinner service include actress and model Shannon Tweed and mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant, and the winners get to enjoy a resort stay in Santa Barbara. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) turns to a hacker (returning guest star Joey Lawrence) for help when the police department’s computer system is hacked, revealing the identities of informants whose lives are put at risk. Scott Caan also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Marvel's Inhumans Though collaborating with Louise (Ellen Woglom) isn’t their first choice, Black Bolt and Medusa (Anson Mount, Serinda Swan) don’t have many other options in finding the other Royals as Auran’s (Sonya Balmores) troops bear down. Iwan Rheon, Isabelle Cornish and Ken Leung also star, and Henry Ian Cusick continues his guest role. 9 p.m. ABC
Jane the Virgin Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) new romance with Adam (guest star Tyler Posey) hits a snag when he gets a job offer in another city. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances In Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway production of the musical “She Loves Me” two feuding store clerks (Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi) find romance with each other anonymously as pen pals. With Jane Krakowski. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits A performance by the Pretenders includes “Back on the Chain Gang,” “Brass in Pocket” and “Middle of the Road,” as well as songs from their 2016 album “Alone.” 9 p.m. KLCS
Active Shooter: America Under Fire This new episode recalls the 2013 shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, the second-deadliest mass murder to take place on a U.S. military base. 9 p.m. Showtime
Superstition An estranged son (Brad James) returns home to reconnect with his family, which runs a funeral home, but their reunion is derailed by a string of killings perpetrated by a supernatural villain that only Calvin and his family can take down in the premiere of this new thriller directed by Mario Van Peebles. 10 p.m. Syfy
Tracey Ullman's Show Tracey Ullman returns for a new season of comedy sketches, including a spot-on Judi Dench wreaking havoc then relying on her status as a national treasure to escape punishment, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressing her heartfelt loneliness in song. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Walking Dead: Walker World Special effects expert Greg Nicotero, who has directed several episodes, hosts this new special, which reveals many elements that go into creating the Walkers (don’t call them zombies) that populate this popular horror series. With Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. 10 p.m. AMC
Beltway Snipers: The Final Report This new special revisits the D.C. sniper case, catches up with a victim 15 years later and introduces viewers to one of the shooters. 10 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Jane Goodall. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America X Ambassadors perform; Greg Kinnear (“Same Kind of Different as Me”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tyler Perry; Chris Wallace; Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Harvey Levin; Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Greg Kinnear. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kyra Sedgwick (“Ten Days in the Valley”); Anne Heche (“The Brave”); fashion guy Lawrence Zarian. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sheila E. performs; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show R&B group 112 performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gerard Butler; Susan Kelechi Watson; Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”); predicting a heart attack; author DeVon Franklin. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Chef Rocco DiSpirito; Melissa Rivers. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Jeremy Sisto. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Director James Burrows (“Will & Grace); NASCAR pit-crew member Christmas Abbott. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Lidia Bastianich, Scott Conant and Fabio Viviani. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her husband’s sons’ mother has Munchausen syndrome and Munchausen syndrome by proxy. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”); Niall Horan. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tyler Perry, Brock O’Hurn, Diamond White, Lexy Panterra and Yousef Erakat. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Bipartisan healthcare proposal: Jeff Zeleny, CNN; Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times; Molly Ball, the Atlantic. The ISIS ambush in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers; coverage for President Trump’s condolence calls: Nancy Youssef, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Janice Min, the Hollywood Reporter; activist Daryl Davis; James Carville; Erick Erickson; Margaret Hoover. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Tavis Smiley Peter Frampton. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Jimmy Kimmel Live Woody Harrelson; Paul Shaffer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Yankees visit the Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS. 5 p.m. FS1
For today’s sports on TV, see the Sports section.
