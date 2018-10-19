Saturday’s TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Hocus Pocus' 25th anniversary special on Freeform

SERIES
Versailles Fabien (Tygh Runyan) finds it difficult to maintain order while Louis (George Blagden) rejects Maintenon (Catherine Walker). Alexander Vlahos also stars in this new episode. 7 p.m. Ovation
Wolves and Warriors Matt and the team head to Oklahoma on the trail of 26 wolves that were secretly transported from FurEver Wild to a zoo in the season finale. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Michael Jackson’s Halloween When a young couple visit a mysterious hotel on Halloween night, they go on a magical adventure of personal discovery in this animated treat. 8 p.m. CBS
‘Hocus Pocus’ 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is the setting for this 90-minute special celebrating the 1993 comedy — starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of Salem witches, 8:15 p.m. Freeform. The movie “Hocus Pocus” airs before, at 7, and after, at 10:15.
2018 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special This new special previews movies coming to Hallmark Channel for the 2018 holiday season. Kellie Pickler hosts. 10 p.m. Hallmark
MOVIES
Love, of Course A widowed single mom (Kelly Rutherford) is worried her empty nest will be unbearable when her daughter (Makenzie Vega) heads off to college in Los Angeles, so she takes a job at the college helping a professor (Cameron Mathison). Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas also stars in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
My Dinner With Hervé Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) stars in writer-director Sacha Gervasi’s new TV movie as actor Herve Villechaize, of “Fantasy Island” fame, who formed an unlikely friendship with struggling journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan) during a wild night in Los Angeles. Andy Garcia co-stars as Ricardo Montalban. Mireille Enos, Harriet Walter, Oona Chaplin and Wallace Langham also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Killer High Kacey Rohl (“The Magicians”) stars as a tightly wound perfectionist who is obsessively determined to throw a flawless 10-year high school reunion, where the school’s mascot turning into a bloodthirsty warthog. Asha Bromfield (“Riverdale”) and Varun Saranga (“Wynonna Earp”) also star in this new made-for-TV horror movie. 8 p.m. Syfy
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) Mayor Eric Garcetti. Panel: Florida Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi; Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Symone Sanders.(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.). Feeding victims of natural disasters: Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen. Panel: Newt Gingrich; Marc Short; Jane Harman; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S.-Saudi relations: Fawaz Gerges; Martin Indyk; Wendy Sherman. Missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi: Editor Fred Hiatt, the Washington Post. American political demographics: Jonathan Weiler. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Meet the Press Author Anthony Scaramucci. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos On the campaign trail with Rep. Beto O’Rourke (R-Texas). Midterm elections: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Midterm election forecast: Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight. The death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Tom Bossert. Panel: Mary Bruce; Alex Castellanos; Kim Strassel, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams, Fox News.(N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources The President’s media blitz; political violence; midterms coverage: Charlotte Alter, Time; Philip Bump, the Washington Post. White House and pro-Trump media accused of creating “caravan” fear: Dara Lind, Vox; Max Boot. The war on truth: Carl Bernstein. Polarization: Tim Dixon, More in Common. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist Culture Editor; Sara Fischer, Axios; Mo Elleithee; Fred Hiatt, the Washington Post; Leslie Marshall; Gayle Trotter; Stuart Varney; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; David Martosko, DailyMail.com. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Law enforcement tool used to solve cold cases; New York City subway system; falconer Lauren McGough. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan at Michigan State, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina at Syracuse, 9 a.m. KDOC; Auburn at Mississippi, 9 a.m. ESPN; Maryland at Iowa, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Illinois at Wisconsin, 9 a.m. FS1; Virginia at Duke, 9:30 a.m. FS Prime; Alabama at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Penn State at Indiana, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Colorado at Washington, 12:30 p.m. Fox; North Carolina State at Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Wake Forest at Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas at Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Mississippi State at LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN; Central Florida at East Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon at Washington State, 4:30 p.m. Fox; Ohio State at Purdue, 4:37 p.m. ABC; Arizona at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2.
NHL Hockey Buffalo Sabres visit the Kings, 12:30 p.m. FSN; the Ducks visit the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FS Prime
MLB Baseball Playoffs The Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 7 of the NLCS (if necessary), 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST
