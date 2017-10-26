Friday's TV highlights: 'The Life and Songs of Kris Kristofferson' on CMT

SERIES

Blindspot It’s been 18 months since Kurt, Jane and Patterson (Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Ashley Johnson) had to go their separate ways, under mysterious circumstances, but as the story resumes in the season premiere, the team is reassembled to confront a new crisis. Mary Stuart Masterson guest stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) panics when she hits an unexpected an setback in her obsessive revenge scheme against the former man of her dreams (Vincent Rodriguez III), so she starts a smear campaign to destroy his credibility before he can turn their friends against her. Donna Lynne Champlin also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

MacGyver On Halloween, MacGyver (Lucas Till) and company go to the Bermuda Triangle when a plane carrying the son of the vice president, along with a prisoner of interest, goes down. George Eads, Justin Hires, Tristin Mays, Meredith Eaton and Isabel Lucas also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Things seem to be going so so well for Jane and Adam (Gina Rodriguez, guest star Tyler Posey) that she decides it may be time for him to meet Mateo, but Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is opposed to the idea. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel’s Inhumans The royal family is hit by a fatal tragedy as Gorgon and Karnak (Eme Ikwuakor, Ken Leung) face off against the ruthless Auran (Sonya Balmores) and her Inhuman army. Anson Mount, Iwan Rheon, Serinda Swan and Isabelle Cornish also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Live From Lincoln Center Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, “Falsettos” offers a funny yet poignant look at a modern middle-class family. 9 p.m. KOCE

Active Shooter: America Under Fire This new episode revisits the horrific 2016 mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla. 9 p.m. Showtime

Z Nation The group is captured by a mysterious unseen force, then enslaved in an elaborate underground facility in this new episode. Nat Zang, Kellita Smith and Russell Hodgkinson star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Blue Bloods A murder victim’s violence-prone ex-husband is an obvious person of interest for Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez), but the case unfolds in unpredictable ways. Also, the mayor’s (Lorraine Bracco) decision to end solitary confinement for inmates gives Frank (Tom Selleck) a lot to handle. 10 p.m. CBS

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus Waylon Jennings and his stories from the road are featured in a two-part episode concluding next Friday. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Tracey Ullman’s Show What if Maggie Smith launched a YouTube channel? 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Michael Jackson’s Halloween Lucas Till (“MacGyver”) and Kiersey Clemons (“Flatliners”) voice characters who get big revelations when they meet at a strange hotel on Halloween in this new animated special inspired by the King of Pop’s 1983 hit “Thriller.” The voice cast also includes Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Brad Garrett and Lucy Liu. 8 p.m. CBS

20/20: Mystery in Las Vegas This special edition of the news magazine series takes an in depth look at the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead and hundreds injured. 10 p.m. ABC

The Life and Songs of Kris Kristofferson A concert celebration of music icon Kris Kristofferson features performances by Willie Nelson, Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Reba and more. 10 p.m. CMT

MOVIES

Pretty Poison Now considered a cult film, this 1968 psychological thriller casts Anthony Perkins as a former mental patient who embarks on a crime spree with high-school cheerleader (Tuesday Weld), unleashing her wild inner sociopath. 7:15 p.m. TCM

Fist Fight An English teacher (Charlie Day) rats out a hot-headed faculty colleague (Ice Cube), and gets challenged to an after-school brawl in this 2017 comedy. Dean Norris, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Christina Hendricks, Kumail Nanjiani and Dennis Haysbert also star. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today “Stranger Things” set visit; Rachel Platten performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Lewis Howes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Vivica A. Fox and RonReaco Lee (“Two Can Play That Game”); Chris Wallace; Stephanie Rice performs; Carlos Greer, Page Six; NFL: Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Eva Longoria; Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Authors Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. (N) 10 a.m. KABC