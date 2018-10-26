Saturday’s TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Christmas at Pemberley Manor' on Hallmark

SERIES
Versailles Louis’ (George Blagden) suspicions are aroused, and Philippe (Alexander Vlahos) tries to convince him to be more careful. Maddison Jaizani also stars in this new episode of the opulent historical drama. 7 p.m. Ovation
Heathers Betty and J.D (Nikki SooHoo, James Scully) are interrogated by the police while Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) and Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) spar over control of the student body. Jasmine Mathews and Grace Victoria Cox also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
MOVIES
Christmas at Pemberley Manor Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” gets a contemporary romantic update in this 2018 early holiday offering staring Jessica Lowndes and Michael Rady. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Post In director Steven Spielberg’s 2017 historical drama, Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee (Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks) risk their careers and freedom to expose massive cover-ups of government secrets over three decades. Sarah Paulson also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
Zombie at 17 This new thriller stars Celeste Desjardins as a 17-year-old whose mostly normal existence threatens to unravel when she starts exhibiting symptoms that she of a virus that is slowly transforming her into a zombie. Seamus Patterson and Laurie Fortier also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Dead in the Water This new thriller, which was filmed mostly near Cape Town, South Africa, takes place aboard a 50-year-old ice-breaking vessel, now crewed by idealistic environmentalists who have ventured into the Devil’s Sea, where they encounter a deadly and voracious creature. Nikohl Boosheri, Christia Visser and Tanya van Graan star. 9 p.m. Syfy
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Tom Steyer, NextGen America. Author Anthony Scaramucci (“Trump: The Blue-Collar President”). Rep. Joseph P Kennedy III (D-Mass.). Panel: Jen Psaki; Nina Turner; Scott Jennings; Amanda Carpenter. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Blackface; Frankenstein’s origins; Jonah Hill; horror movies; Scandinavian licorice; the year 1968. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio). Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah); Jason Riley, Wall Street Journal; Liz Marlantes, the Christian Science Monitor; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S.-Saudi relations; U.S.-Russian relations; U.S.-China relations: Michael Hayden; Stephen Hadley; Samantha Power. Midterm elections; 2020 election: Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Midterm election campaigns: Rep. Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.); Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). Senate polls: Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Jamelle Bouie, Slate; Lanhee Chen; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Newsroom security after mail bombs; Trump blames media for anger: Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post; Matt Lewis, the Daily Beast; Kathleen Hall Jamieson. Megyn Kelly and NBC: Bill Carter, the Hollywood Reporter. The New York Times new publisher: A.G. Sulzberger. The impact of “news deserts” on the midterms: Penelope Abernathy. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Sara Fischer, Axios; Adrienne Elrod; Anthony Scaramucci; Gillian Turner; Marisa Guthrie, Hollywood Reporter. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Church abuse allegations; the efforts to restore Raqqa, Syria; music director Jaap van Zweden. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football USC hosts Arizona State. 12:30 p.m. ABC. Also, Clemson at Florida State, 9 a.m. ABC; Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina at Virginia, 9 a.m. KDOC; Purdue at Michigan State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Texas Tech at Iowa State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Wake Forest at Louisville, 9 a.m. FS Prime; TCU at Kansas, Noon FS1; Florida versus Georgia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Kansas State at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Iowa at Penn State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Duke at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Washington at California, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN; North Carolina State at Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Notre Dame versus Navy, 5 p.m. CBS; Texas at Oklahoma State, 5:07 p.m. ABC; Oregon at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Hawaii at Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2.
2018 World Series The Boston Red Sox visit the Dodgers for Game 4 of the fall classic. 5 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. SPST
