What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Janet Jackson.’ on A&E and Lifetime; ‘Butlers in Love’ on Hallmark

SERIES

Great Chocolate Showdown This new cooking competition, a Canadian import, showcases amateur home bakers as they compete in a series of themed challenges built around chocolate baking and confections. Steven Hodge, Anna Olson and Cynthia Stroud are the judges. 8 p.m. The CW

Janet Jackson. In the series finale Jackson signs multimillion-dollar sponsorship deals, lands leading roles in feature films and becomes a sex ticon, until news of accusations about her brother, Michael, change the media environment. 8 p.m. A&E and Lifetime

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Bindi welcomes tiny poison dart frogs to their new home at the zoo in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Willem Dafoe hosts with musical guest Katy Perry. 8:29 and 11:20 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW

SPECIALS

Undeniable: The Truth to Remember In this new special five Holocaust survivors share their stories with a diverse group of students from Houston’s Hastings High School, a school that does not teach the history of the Holocaust. 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

College Basketball Long Beach State visits UC Davis, 1 p.m. SportsNet; California visits USC, 4 p.m. PAC-12LA; Stanford visits UCLA, 6:30 p.m. PAC-12LA; Stanford visits UCLA, 6:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Pepperdine visits St. Mary’s, 5 p.m. CBSSN. Also, Duke visits Louisville, 9 a.m. ESPN; LSU visits TCU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Butler, 9 a.m. FS1; La Salle visits Davidson, 9 a.m. USA; Michigan visits Michigan State, 9:30 a.m. CBS; NC State visits North Carolina, 11 a.m. ACC-TV; LIU visits Bryant, 11 a.m. CBSSN; Oklahoma visits Auburn, 11 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Arkansas, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Xavier visits Creighton, 11 a.m. FS1; St. Joseph’s visits St. Bonaventure, 11 a.m. USA; Arizona State visits Arizona, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Indiana visits Maryland, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Virginia Tech visits Florida State, Noon ABC; Pittsburgh visits Boston College, 1 p.m. ACC-TV; VCU visits Richmond, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Baylor visits Alabama, 1 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Florida, 1 p.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits Villanova, 1:30 p.m. Fox; Utah visits Washington, 2 p.m. PAC-12TV; Virginia visits Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Furman visits Mercer, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Kentucky visits Kansas, 3 p.m. ESPN; Mississippi State visits Texas Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia visits Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Connecticut visits DePaul, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Wake Forest visits Syracuse, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Tennessee visits Texas, 5 p.m. ESPN; Houston visits UCF, 5 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Portland visits Gonzaga, 6 p.m. BSSC; Utah State visits Nevada, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Oregon State visits Oregon, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Ottawa Senators, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; the Kings visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 10 a.m. BSW

Track and Field Coverage of the 114th Millrose Games, from the Armory in New York, 11:30 a.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC

2022 Australian Open Tennis Men’s final, 12:30 a.m. ESPN

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Andrea Boehlke. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

The Angry Birds Movie Jason Sudeikis lends his voice to Red, whose short temper has made him a pariah to his neighbors on Bird Island. When Red grows suspicious that a newly arrived group of pigs is hatching a dastardly scheme, he rallies his feathered allies to mount a defense. The voice cast includes Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon. The 2019 sequel “The Angry Birds Movie 2” follows. 7:45 and 9:55 p.m. Freeform

Butlers in Love At a prestigious academy where butlers are trained, two students (Stacey Farber, Corey Cott) find love in this 2022 romantic comedy. Maxwell Caulfield, Jacqueline Ann Steuart and Bronwen Smith also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Michael Showalter directed this 2021 biographical drama, adapted from a successful 2000 documentary of the same title, with Jessica Chastain as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who with her preacher husband, Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), built the world’s largest religious broadcasting network (and glitzy theme park) before their fall from grace. Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio, Fredric Lehne and Sam Jaeger also are featured. 8 p.m. HBO

The Way Back In director Gavin O’Connor’s 2020 sports drama, an alcoholic construction worker (Ben Affleck) gets a chance at redemption when he is recruited to become head basketball coach at his former high school. Al Madrigal, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, Glynn Turman and Todd Stashwick also star. 10 p.m. TNT

Iron Man 3 (2013) 8:14 a.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. E!

Abominable (2019) 9 a.m. FXX

The FBI Story (1959) 9 a.m. TCM

Philadelphia (1993) 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Ice Age (2002) 9:30 a.m. Freeform

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 9:30 a.m. Syfy

Runaway Jury (2003) 10 a.m. POP

Amy (2015) 10 a.m. TMC

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 10 a.m. TNT

Tin Cup (1996) 10:28 a.m. and 10:17 p.m. Starz

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 10:30 a.m. TBS

The Warriors (1979) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Hercules (1997) 11:25 a.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 11:46 a.m. Encore

Taken (2008) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) Noon and 7:30 p.m. E!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 12:45 p.m. TNT

Heat (1995) 1 p.m. POP

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 1:30 p.m. AMC

A Bug’s Life (1998) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Ant-Man (2015) 1:30 p.m. TBS

The Fugitive (1993) 2 and 10 p.m. CMT

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Maverick (1994) 2:14 p.m. and 11:04 p.m. Encore

News of the World (2020) 2:25 p.m. HBO

Red River (1948) 2:30 p.m. TCM

The World’s End (2013) 2:33 p.m. Cinemax

The Karate Kid (1984) 3 p.m. Bravo

Friday (1995) 3 and 9:25 p.m. Paramount

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 3:35 p.m. Freeform

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 3:45 p.m. TNT

Airplane! (1980) 4 p.m. KCOP

Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 4 p.m. KCET

Batman (1989) 4 p.m. AMC

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 4 p.m. TBS

Puss in Boots (2011) 4 p.m. Cartoon Network

The Negotiator (1998) 4:50 p.m. POP

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 5 p.m. CMT

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX

42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB

Gandhi (1982) 5 p.m. TCM

Locke (2013) 5 p.m. TMC

La Bamba (1987) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Aladdin (1992) 5:40 p.m. Freeform

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:45 p.m. IFC

Colors (1988) 5:59 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek (2001) 6 and 10 p.m. Bravo

L.A. Confidential (1997) 6:30 p.m. TMC

Beetlejuice (1988) 7 p.m. AMC

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Seabiscuit (2003) 7:30 p.m. FS1

Hidden Figures (2016) 8 p.m. KMEX

Shrek 2 (2004) 8 p.m. Bravo

Deadpool (2016) 8 p.m. FX

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. Ovation

Quai des Orfevres (1947) 9 p.m. TCM

The Hunger Games (2012) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

True Grit (2010) 11 p.m. Ovation

The Other Guys (2010) 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

