What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Janet Jackson.’ on A&E and Lifetime; ‘Butlers in Love’ on Hallmark
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Great Chocolate Showdown This new cooking competition, a Canadian import, showcases amateur home bakers as they compete in a series of themed challenges built around chocolate baking and confections. Steven Hodge, Anna Olson and Cynthia Stroud are the judges. 8 p.m. The CW
Janet Jackson. In the series finale Jackson signs multimillion-dollar sponsorship deals, lands leading roles in feature films and becomes a sex ticon, until news of accusations about her brother, Michael, change the media environment. 8 p.m. A&E and Lifetime
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Bindi welcomes tiny poison dart frogs to their new home at the zoo in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Willem Dafoe hosts with musical guest Katy Perry. 8:29 and 11:20 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW
SPECIALS
Undeniable: The Truth to Remember In this new special five Holocaust survivors share their stories with a diverse group of students from Houston’s Hastings High School, a school that does not teach the history of the Holocaust. 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Long Beach State visits UC Davis, 1 p.m. SportsNet; California visits USC, 4 p.m. PAC-12LA; Stanford visits UCLA, 6:30 p.m. PAC-12LA; Stanford visits UCLA, 6:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Pepperdine visits St. Mary’s, 5 p.m. CBSSN. Also, Duke visits Louisville, 9 a.m. ESPN; LSU visits TCU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Butler, 9 a.m. FS1; La Salle visits Davidson, 9 a.m. USA; Michigan visits Michigan State, 9:30 a.m. CBS; NC State visits North Carolina, 11 a.m. ACC-TV; LIU visits Bryant, 11 a.m. CBSSN; Oklahoma visits Auburn, 11 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Arkansas, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Xavier visits Creighton, 11 a.m. FS1; St. Joseph’s visits St. Bonaventure, 11 a.m. USA; Arizona State visits Arizona, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Indiana visits Maryland, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Virginia Tech visits Florida State, Noon ABC; Pittsburgh visits Boston College, 1 p.m. ACC-TV; VCU visits Richmond, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Baylor visits Alabama, 1 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Florida, 1 p.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits Villanova, 1:30 p.m. Fox; Utah visits Washington, 2 p.m. PAC-12TV; Virginia visits Notre Dame, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Furman visits Mercer, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Kentucky visits Kansas, 3 p.m. ESPN; Mississippi State visits Texas Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia visits Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Connecticut visits DePaul, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Wake Forest visits Syracuse, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Tennessee visits Texas, 5 p.m. ESPN; Houston visits UCF, 5 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Portland visits Gonzaga, 6 p.m. BSSC; Utah State visits Nevada, 7 p.m. CBSSN; Oregon State visits Oregon, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Ottawa Senators, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; the Kings visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 10 a.m. BSW
Track and Field Coverage of the 114th Millrose Games, from the Armory in New York, 11:30 a.m. NBC
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC
2022 Australian Open Tennis Men’s final, 12:30 a.m. ESPN
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Andrea Boehlke. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA
Sunday Talk Show Guests: January 30: Dick Durbin will be on “Meet the Press,” NBC and “This Week,” ABC “Face the Nation”; “Fox News Sunday”
MOVIES
The Angry Birds Movie Jason Sudeikis lends his voice to Red, whose short temper has made him a pariah to his neighbors on Bird Island. When Red grows suspicious that a newly arrived group of pigs is hatching a dastardly scheme, he rallies his feathered allies to mount a defense. The voice cast includes Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon. The 2019 sequel “The Angry Birds Movie 2” follows. 7:45 and 9:55 p.m. Freeform
Butlers in Love At a prestigious academy where butlers are trained, two students (Stacey Farber, Corey Cott) find love in this 2022 romantic comedy. Maxwell Caulfield, Jacqueline Ann Steuart and Bronwen Smith also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Eyes of Tammy Faye Michael Showalter directed this 2021 biographical drama, adapted from a successful 2000 documentary of the same title, with Jessica Chastain as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who with her preacher husband, Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), built the world’s largest religious broadcasting network (and glitzy theme park) before their fall from grace. Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio, Fredric Lehne and Sam Jaeger also are featured. 8 p.m. HBO
The Way Back In director Gavin O’Connor’s 2020 sports drama, an alcoholic construction worker (Ben Affleck) gets a chance at redemption when he is recruited to become head basketball coach at his former high school. Al Madrigal, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, Glynn Turman and Todd Stashwick also star. 10 p.m. TNT
Iron Man 3 (2013) 8:14 a.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. E!
Abominable (2019) 9 a.m. FXX
The FBI Story (1959) 9 a.m. TCM
Philadelphia (1993) 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Ice Age (2002) 9:30 a.m. Freeform
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 9:30 a.m. Syfy
Runaway Jury (2003) 10 a.m. POP
Amy (2015) 10 a.m. TMC
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 10 a.m. TNT
Tin Cup (1996) 10:28 a.m. and 10:17 p.m. Starz
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 10:30 a.m. TBS
The Warriors (1979) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Hercules (1997) 11:25 a.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 11:46 a.m. Encore
Taken (2008) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) Noon and 7:30 p.m. E!
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 12:45 p.m. TNT
Heat (1995) 1 p.m. POP
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 1:30 p.m. AMC
A Bug’s Life (1998) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Ant-Man (2015) 1:30 p.m. TBS
The Fugitive (1993) 2 and 10 p.m. CMT
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Maverick (1994) 2:14 p.m. and 11:04 p.m. Encore
News of the World (2020) 2:25 p.m. HBO
Red River (1948) 2:30 p.m. TCM
The World’s End (2013) 2:33 p.m. Cinemax
The Karate Kid (1984) 3 p.m. Bravo
Friday (1995) 3 and 9:25 p.m. Paramount
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 3:35 p.m. Freeform
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 3:45 p.m. TNT
Airplane! (1980) 4 p.m. KCOP
Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 4 p.m. KCET
Batman (1989) 4 p.m. AMC
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 4 p.m. TBS
Puss in Boots (2011) 4 p.m. Cartoon Network
The Negotiator (1998) 4:50 p.m. POP
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 5 p.m. CMT
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX
42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB
Gandhi (1982) 5 p.m. TCM
Locke (2013) 5 p.m. TMC
La Bamba (1987) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Aladdin (1992) 5:40 p.m. Freeform
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5:45 p.m. IFC
Colors (1988) 5:59 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek (2001) 6 and 10 p.m. Bravo
L.A. Confidential (1997) 6:30 p.m. TMC
Beetlejuice (1988) 7 p.m. AMC
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Seabiscuit (2003) 7:30 p.m. FS1
Hidden Figures (2016) 8 p.m. KMEX
Shrek 2 (2004) 8 p.m. Bravo
Deadpool (2016) 8 p.m. FX
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. Ovation
Quai des Orfevres (1947) 9 p.m. TCM
The Hunger Games (2012) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
True Grit (2010) 11 p.m. Ovation
The Other Guys (2010) 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central
TV highlights for Jan. 23-29 include a second season of “Resident Alien” on Syfy and a two-night documentary about Janet Jackson on Lifetime and A&E
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rocky’ on Cinemax
Movies on TV this week: January 23: ‘The Dark Knight’ on Paramount; ‘Ghandi’ on TCM; ‘Rocky’ on Cinemax; ‘Terms of Endearment’ on KCOP
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 23 - 29 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
TV NEXT WEEK
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.