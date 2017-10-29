Monday's TV highlights: 'Superior Donuts' on CBS

SERIES

The Ingraham Angle Controversial commentator Laura Ingraham joins the Fox News Channel’s prime-time lineup. (N) 7 and 11 p.m.

The Voice “The Knockout” rounds, where contestants are paired in individual competitions, begin. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Chad Lowe guest stars as the leader of a mysterious group that has ties to Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars This new episode has a Halloween theme. 8 p.m. ABC

9JKL Josh (Mark Feuerstein, who co-wrote the story with wife Dana Klein) declines to give Judy (Linda Lavin) keys to the new locks on his apartment door — and then locks himself out. Liza Lapira, Elliott Gould and David Walton also star, with guest star Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”). 8:30 p.m. CBS

Superior Donuts Judd Hirsch is back as the owner of a Chicago doughnut shop that has a vibrant staff and clientele, and Jermaine Fowler continues to costar as a recent hire who has an eye toward the future. Maz Jobrani, Anna Baryshnikov and Katey Sagal also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. CBS

Valor Nora’s (Christina Ochoa) personal battles could affect the preparations for the Shadow Raiders’ rescue mission, and Thea’s (Melissa Roxburgh) increasing involvement in the plan generates more tension. Matt Barr, Corbin Reid, Nigel Thatch and W. Tre Davis also star, with guest star Heighlen Boyd. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Gifted Powerful visions that Blink (Jamie Chung) has in her sleep lead to a showdown with Dreamer (guest star Elena Satine). Coby Bell, Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Emma Dumont, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Halloween Baking Championship In the season finale, the three remaining bakers create edible centerpieces that glow, along with three creepy treats for a spooky Halloween party dessert bar. 9 p.m. Food Network

Me, Myself & I Darryl (Jaleel White) has mixed feelings when Alex (Bobby Moynihan) considers quitting their working partnership that began when they were in school. Tim Reid appears as the older incarnation of Darryl. Tim Matheson also guest stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion The team investigates reports of ghosts aboard the Queen Mary in this Halloween-themed episode. Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong and Ari Stidham star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Good Doctor A would-be groom still might make it to the altar, if Shaun and Claire’s (Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas) experiment to save two of his limbs works. Beau Garrett, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star in this new episode. 10:01 p.m. ABC

American Masters “Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive” offers a new portrait of the horror writer, whose work fueled many classics of popular literature and movies. Denis O’Hare portrays Poe in reenactments of the author’s life and participates with Chris Sarandon and Ben Schnetzer in reading from Poe’s works. Kathleen Turner narrates. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Dallas It’s LeeAnne and Rich's engagement party, and everyone will be there, in the season finale of the unscripted drama. 10 p.m. Bravo

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Diddy, Usher and La La Anthony cook with alcohol in this new episode. 10 p.m. VH1

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chris Matthews; Kelly Clarkson performs; Selena Gomez. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chris Hemsworth; Rev. Carl Lentz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jackie Slater; Gail Simmons; Ann-Margaret Carrozza; Dr. Oz; Craig Robinson and Adam Scott (“Ghosted”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Chris Hemsworth (“Thor: Ragnarok”); Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”); author Tom Nardone. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tyne Daly; Eve; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Turning meals into Alzheimer’s fighters; pumpkin spice foods; pumpkin dessert from Martha Stewart. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Heather Graham (“Law & Order: True Crime: the Menendez Brothers”); Chris Sullivan. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Denis Leary; Cyndi Lauper. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A wife and mother live-streams her entire life; faced with detractors, she storms off and collapses. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”); Demi Lovato. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Author Manal Omar, AcrossRedLines. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central