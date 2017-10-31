Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Stan Against Evil' on IFC

SERIES

The Blacklist Cooper (Harry Lennix) needs Red’s (James Spader) help on a personal matter, which leaves Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) in charge of the task force as they battle a murder-for-hire operation. Ryan Eggold and Megan Boone also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale The mayor (guest star Robin Givens) calls an emergency town hall meeting to deal with the growing chaos in Riverdale, caused in part by Archie’s (KJ Apa) decision to go rogue and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) reaction. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs A downturn in Murray’s (Jeff Garlin) business persuades him to accept Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) offer to make a commercial. Tim Meadows guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) tries to cover for Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) memory problem, and both Eddie and Claudia (guest stars Forest Whitaker and Demi Moore) try to help him. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “H Is for Hawk: A New Chapter,” is based on Helen Macdonald’s bestseller about her training of a goshawk, which helped her deal with her grief over her father’s death. Here, she starts the process again by working with a young bird. 8 p.m. KOCE

Speechless J.J. (Micah Fowler) is being pressured to date a new student who also has cerebral palsy. Minnie Driver costars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team Guest star Sharif Atkins plays Jason’s (David Boreanaz) rival, but their teams must work together on a challenging mission. Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Cristal and Blake (Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show) finally embark on their honeymoon, while Steven (James Mackay) tries to rescue Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente). Elizabeth Gillies, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke and Robert C. Riley also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Modern Family Claire (Julie Bowen) wants to make up for being so negative at the wedding of Jay and Gloria (Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara), so she throws them a gala 10th anniversary party. Ty Burrell also stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Star Richard Roundtree (“Shaft”) guest stars as Ayanna’s (Michael Michele) recording-executive father, who has high expectations for her. Ryan Destiny, Jude Demorest and Brittany O’Grady also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Nova As the Caribbean is recovering from recent hurricanes, this new episode of the science series documents one that hit the region in 1780 and took more than 20,000 lives. 9 p.m. KOCE

American Housewife Deciding to push back against Katie (Katy Mixon), Greg (Diedrich Bader) schemes to help Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) keep a pet pig. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds Cast member Aisha Tyler directs this new episode, where the team searches for a common link among several women who have disappeared in Virginia. Darrell Hammond and Meagan Fay guest star. Paget Brewster, A.J, Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness and Daniel Henney also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Designated Survivor When a U.S. Navy ship becomes stranded in enemy waters, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) must negotiate it and the crew’s return. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The concluding half the two-part episode “Putin’s Revenge” examines the alleged role the Russian leader played in America’s 2016 presidential election, a charge that has surfaced with regularity since the Trump administration began. 10 p.m. KOCE

Best Baker in America The bakers must make a perfect version of chocolate soufflé, and in their master challenge, bake the ultimate chocolate cake. 10 p.m. Food Network

Stan Against Evil Stan (John C. McGinley) begins to solve the mystery of Evie’s (Janet Varney) disappearance, and along the way, he meets the descendants of a Wiccan coven known as the Black Hat Society in the two-episode season premiere. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC

MOVIES

Don't Knock Twice In this 2017 British horror film, Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) stars as an American sculptor trying to reconnect with her estranged daughter (Lucy Boynton). 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Gayatri Devi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lindsey Vonn; Shaun White; Ashley Wagner; Judy Joo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Former NFL player Deion Sanders; Sports Illustrated reveals new swimsuit models. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Iliza Shlesinger (“Girl Logic”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Goldie Hawn; Lauren Bush. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn; Derek Hough performs; Peter Gros brings exotic animals to the studio. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Sherée Whitfield (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV