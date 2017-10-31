Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Stan Against Evil' on IFC

SERIES
The Blacklist Cooper (Harry Lennix) needs Red’s (James Spader) help on a personal matter, which leaves Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) in charge of the task force as they battle a murder-for-hire operation. Ryan Eggold and Megan Boone also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale The mayor (guest star Robin Givens) calls an emergency town hall meeting to deal with the growing chaos in Riverdale, caused in part by Archie’s (KJ Apa) decision to go rogue and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) reaction. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs A downturn in Murray’s (Jeff Garlin) business persuades him to accept Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) offer to make a commercial. Tim Meadows guest stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) tries to cover for Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) memory problem, and both Eddie and Claudia (guest stars Forest Whitaker and Demi Moore) try to help him. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “H Is for Hawk: A New Chapter,” is based on Helen Macdonald’s bestseller about her training of a goshawk, which helped her deal with her grief over her father’s death. Here, she starts the process again by working with a young bird. 8 p.m. KOCE
Speechless J.J. (Micah Fowler) is being pressured to date a new student who also has cerebral palsy. Minnie Driver costars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Guest star Sharif Atkins plays Jason’s (David Boreanaz) rival, but their teams must work together on a challenging mission. Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Cristal and Blake (Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show) finally embark on their honeymoon, while Steven (James Mackay) tries to rescue Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente). Elizabeth Gillies, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke and Robert C. Riley also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family Claire (Julie Bowen) wants to make up for being so negative at the wedding of Jay and Gloria (Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara), so she throws them a gala 10th anniversary party. Ty Burrell also stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Star Richard Roundtree (“Shaft”) guest stars as Ayanna’s (Michael Michele) recording-executive father, who has high expectations for her. Ryan Destiny, Jude Demorest and Brittany O’Grady also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Nova As the Caribbean is recovering from recent hurricanes, this new episode of the science series documents one that hit the region in 1780 and took more than 20,000 lives. 9 p.m. KOCE
American Housewife Deciding to push back against Katie (Katy Mixon), Greg (Diedrich Bader) schemes to help Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) keep a pet pig. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds Cast member Aisha Tyler directs this new episode, where the team searches for a common link among several women who have disappeared in Virginia. Darrell Hammond and Meagan Fay guest star. Paget Brewster, A.J, Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness and Daniel Henney also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Designated Survivor When a U.S. Navy ship becomes stranded in enemy waters, President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) must negotiate it and the crew’s return. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The concluding half the two-part episode “Putin’s Revenge” examines the alleged role the Russian leader played in America’s 2016 presidential election, a charge that has surfaced with regularity since the Trump administration began. 10 p.m. KOCE
Best Baker in America The bakers must make a perfect version of chocolate soufflé, and in their master challenge, bake the ultimate chocolate cake. 10 p.m. Food Network
Stan Against Evil Stan (John C. McGinley) begins to solve the mystery of Evie’s (Janet Varney) disappearance, and along the way, he meets the descendants of a Wiccan coven known as the Black Hat Society in the two-episode season premiere. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
MOVIES
Don't Knock Twice In this 2017 British horror film, Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) stars as an American sculptor trying to reconnect with her estranged daughter (Lucy Boynton). 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Gayatri Devi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Lindsey Vonn; Shaun White; Ashley Wagner; Judy Joo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Former NFL player Deion Sanders; Sports Illustrated reveals new swimsuit models. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Iliza Shlesinger (“Girl Logic”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Goldie Hawn; Lauren Bush. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn; Derek Hough performs; Peter Gros brings exotic animals to the studio. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Sherée Whitfield (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Iain Armitage; Lance Barber; Montana Jordan; Zoe Perry; Annie Potts; Raegan Revord; Eve. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show An affordable, tasty fish; the dangers of trampoline parks. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Oral HPV; sugar addiction; chef Eduardo Garcia; a 4-year-old CrossFit star; a pre-test snack. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve The Chrisley family (“Chrisley Knows Best”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Darius Rucker; young musicians meet jazz pianist Benny Green. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man’s biological daughter reveals a secret she claims she has been carrying for years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ricky Gervais (“Humanity World Tour”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Playwright Eve Ensler. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hillary Clinton. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kristen Bell; Frank Grillo; Beth Stelling. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Hemsworth; Lindsey Vonn; Maroon 5 performs with SZA. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nicole Kidman; Jonathan Groff; Walter Isaacson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Channing Tatum; Ellen DeGeneres; Pink performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mila Kunis; Jim Parsons; Carpool Karaoke with Sam Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Shelton performs; Robin Thede; Anton Fig. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ron Livingston; Royal Blood; actress Elizabeth Gillies. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2017 World Series The Astros visit the Dodgers for Game 7 of the fall classic (if necessary). 5 p.m. Fox
