Friday's TV highlights: Great Performances: Noël Coward's 'Present Laughter' ' on PBS

SERIES

MacGyver A Nigerian village is threatened by an oil-well fire and MacGyver (Lucas Till) must use his resourcefulness, along with a cassette player and a plastic bucket, to save the day. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot The team tries to prevent the hijacking of a satellite by foreign interests. Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton star in this new episode with guest stars Mary Stuart Masterson (“Some Kind of Wonderful”) and Reshma Shetty (“Royal Pains”). 8 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca’s (Rachel Bloom, who also co-wrote the story with Aline Brosh McKenna) campaign against Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) continues as her friends rally around her. Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Scott Michael Foster and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hell's Kitchen The chefs are paired off to prepare fish on wooden planks, and chef Ben Ford teams with Gordon Ramsay to judge the results. Shaun Brown (“The Great Indoors”) is a guest at the dinner service. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 Several murders appear to emulate Hawaiian legends, and Grover (Chi McBride) is troubled by a case in which a man is facing execution. James Frain guest stars. Alex O’Loughlin also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) isn’t happy to learn that baby Mateo has met Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni) new girlfriend (guest star Alexis Meneses). 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel’s Inhumans The Royal Family’s return means an inevitable encounter with Maximus (Iwan Rheon) that will result in either agreement to establish peace, or an all-out battle. Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Isabelle Cornish, Ken Leung and Ellen Woglom also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Exorcist Tomas and Marcus (Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels) try to prove that demonic possession has occurred. 9 p.m. Fox

Great Performances As public television’s fall salute to “Broadway’s Best” continues, an impressive cast fuels a production of Noël Coward’s comedy “Present Laughter,” recorded during its New York revival last summer. Kevin Kline, Cobie Smulders (“How I Met You Mother”) and Kate Burton star. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits Singer-songwriter Norah Jones performs songs from “Day Breaks”; and indie folk singer-songwriter Angel Olsen’s set includes songs from “My Woman.” 9 p.m. KLCS

Active Shooter: America Under Fire The new episode “Santa Monica, California” revisits a June 2013 incident that apparently began as a domestic dispute, then accelerated into a house fire with a double murder and ended with a mass shooting at Santa Monica College. 9 p.m. Showtime

Z Nation Warren (Kellita Smith) and her team confront a biologically modified Franken-Zombie that stands guard over a critical clue to the meaning of her dream. Elsewhere, Lucy (Tara Holt) is in a battle to save the life of Murphy (Keith Allan). 9 p.m. Syfy

Blue Bloods The death of a basketball star prompts a probe by Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez), while Erin (Bridget Moynahan) wonders if she convicted someone wrongfully years earlier. Also, Archbishop Kearns (returning guest star Stacy Keach) asks Frank (Tom Selleck) to intervene in an eviction case that involves Jamie (Will Estes). Mimi Rogers guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS

20/20 This timely new episode is the result of the news magazine’s year-long investigation into how Islamic State targets vulnerable young Americans online for recruitment as terrorists. 10 p.m. ABC

Finding Escobar’s Millions Before his death in 1993, drug lord Pablo Escobar accumulated a massive fortune, and according to legend, much of it remains buried at multiple sites around his native Colombia. This new unscripted series follows former CIA operatives Doug Laux and Ben Smith as they scour Colombia for that money, working with state-of-the-art technology and some assistance from DEA personnel who worked on the Escobar case. 10 p.m. Discovery

Superstition Isaac (Mario Van Peebles) dispatches a half-human/half-infernal entity to help Calvin (Brad James) in the urgent fight in La Rochelle. Robinne Lee, Morgana Van Peebles and Tatiana Zappardino also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City The comic resumes his travels across the country searching for fresh voices, hitting the local clubs in communities away from the conventional Los Angeles and New York scenes. Tonight’s season premiere is in Phoenix. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays For the first time since 2012, the St. Louis-born comic returns to his hometown to “make my people laugh” in a lively set filmed in August at the Pageant nightclub. 10 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

A Cure for Wellness Gore Verbinski brings his usual visual flair to this offbeat 2016 sci-fi/horror thriller starring as an ambitious New York executive who is dispatched to Europe to locate the company’s CEO (Harry Groener), who is currently at a mysterious spa in Switzerland. Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth and Celia Imrie also star. 7:30 p.m. Cinemax