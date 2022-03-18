What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; March Madness; Movies for Grownups Awards, PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist The task force pursues the Chairman (Craig Bierko), a criminal who operates a dark-web stock market that trades shares of criminal organizations. Also, Cooper (Harry Lennix) makes contact with his blackmailer. James Spader and Hisham Tawfiq also star in this new episode, with Danny Mastrogiorgio. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed As the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) begins to come to terms with her powers, she feels reluctant to accept her destiny, but Mel (Melonie Diaz) is insistent that everyone embrace the new Power of Three even though Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) doesn’t seem to care. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a portable product for the beach; an all-in-one meal prep system that helps cooks stay organized; a portable, private workspace. There’s also an update about Chapul Cricket Bars. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race Host RuPaul introduces a new twist in this special episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. VH1

Dynasty Amanda (Eliza Bennett) is clashing with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) over Adam (Sam Underwood) while Liam (Adam Huber) lands in a sticky situation with Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and Dominique (Michael Michele) presents Kirby (Maddison Brown) with an opportunity in this new episode of the prime-time soap. Elizabeth Gillies and Rafael de la Fuente also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 The new episode “The Devil You Know” revisits the case of multimillionaire Robert Durst and the shocking trial that led to a murder conviction. 9 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Great Performances: Movies for Grownups Awards Lily Tomlin receives this year’s Career Achievement Honor during the 20th anniversary of the special celebrating movies made for audiences 50 and older. Among the nominees for best picture are “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story” and “Being the Ricardos.” 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament First round: South Florida versus Miami, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; South Dakota versus Ole Miss, 10:30 a.m. ESPN2; Creighton versus Colorado, 10:30 a.m. ESPNews; Howard visits South Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN; Gonzaga versus Nebraska, 12:30 p.m. ESPNews; Illinois State visits Iowa, 1 p.m. ESPN; Hawaii visits Baylor, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Arkansas versus Utah, 2:30 p.m. ESPNews; Albany (N.Y.) visits Louisville, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Dayton versus Georgia, 4:30 p.m. ESPNews; Fairfield visits Texas, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Montana State visits Stanford, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First round: Miami versus USC, Noon TRU. Also, Loyola-Chicago versus Ohio State, 9 a.m. CBS; Jacksonville State versus Auburn, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Montana State versus Texas Tech, 10:30 a.m. TNT; Yale versus Purdue, 10:50 a.m. TBS; Delaware versus Villanova, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Notre Dame versus Alabama, 1 p.m. TNT; Virginia Tech versus Texas, 1:20 p.m. TBS; UT-Chattanooga versus Illinois, 3:45 p.m. TNT; Cal State Fullerton versus Duke, 4 p.m. CBS; Iowa State versus LSU, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Wright State versus Arizona, 4:15 p.m. TRU; Alabama-Birmingham versus Houston, 6:15 p.m. TNT; Davidson versus Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Colgate versus Wisconsin, 6:45 p.m. TBS; TCU versus Seton Hall, 6:55 p.m. TRU

PGA Tour Golf Valspar Championship, second round, 11 a.m. Golf

Premier League Soccer Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Leeds United, 1 p.m. USA; Aston Villa versus Arsenal, Saturday, 5:30 a.m. USA

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. BSSC

College Wrestling NCAA Championships, 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Florida Panthers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Pablo Schreiber. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Makho Ndlovu; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick Adams (Broadway’s “Take Me Out”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Renner (“Hawkeye”); Vanessa Williams (“Queen of the Universe”); Sisqó performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Farah Griffin guest co-hosts; Michael Bublé. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tim Tebow. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Amber Kemp-Gerstel. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Better Things to Do”; Jamie Dornan; Dominique Fishback; For King & Country performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cho (“Troublemaker”); Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entering its fourth week; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks President Biden and the Congress to do more: Jane Ferguson PBS; David Sanger, the New York Times; Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Author Margaret Atwood (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, Energy Futures Initiative. Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson; Max Brooks. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:32 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Radcliffe; Kiki Layne; Dave Gahan and Soulsavers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Future Islands performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Simon Cowell; Maude Apatow; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. 12:34 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam McKay; Rebecca Hall. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Violet Former actress Justine Bateman (“Family Ties”) directed this 2021 drama that explores the disconnect between a person’s public persona and their private thoughts. Olivia Munn is in the title role as a women who is a phenomenal success in her career but struggles with inner fears (voiced by Justin Theroux). Laura San Giacomo, Jason Dohring, Todd Stashwick and Bonnie Bedelia also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. BBC America

King Kong (2005) 8:15 a.m. HBO

A Little Romance (1979) 9 a.m. TCM

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 9:30 a.m. FXX; 8 p.m. Pop

California Suite (1978) 11 a.m. TCM

Cliffhanger (1993) Noon IFC

Matchstick Men (2003) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax

The Goodbye Girl (1977) 1 p.m. TCM

Night Falls on Manhattan (1996) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

The Fugitive (1993) 2 p.m. AMC

First Blood (1982) 2:30 p.m. IFC

The Father (2020) 2:58 p.m. Starz

Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Sunshine Boys (1975) 3 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

The Queen (2006) 3:45 p.m. HBO

Good Time (2017) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Big (1988) 3:51 p.m. Encore

Back to School (1986) 4 p.m. BBC America

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Annie Hall (1977) 5 p.m. TCM

Superbad (2007) 5:30 p.m. Bravo

Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. BBC America

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. FS1

A Room With a View (1986) 6 p.m. TMC

Shampoo (1975) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7 p.m. Syfy

Joy Ride (2001) 7:19 p.m. Encore

West Side Story (2021) 7:20 p.m. HBO

The Founder (2016) 8 p.m. KCET

Reservoir Dogs (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

Gloria Bell (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

The Sting (1973) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Beetlejuice (1988) 9 and 11 p.m. CMT

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Concert for George (2003) 10 p.m. KVCR

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10 p.m. TBS

Trading Places (1983) 10:54 p.m. Encore

Garden State (2004) 11 p.m. Epix

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) 11:15 p.m. TCM

