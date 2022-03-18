What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; March Madness; Movies for Grownups Awards, PBS
SERIES
The Blacklist The task force pursues the Chairman (Craig Bierko), a criminal who operates a dark-web stock market that trades shares of criminal organizations. Also, Cooper (Harry Lennix) makes contact with his blackmailer. James Spader and Hisham Tawfiq also star in this new episode, with Danny Mastrogiorgio. 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed As the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) begins to come to terms with her powers, she feels reluctant to accept her destiny, but Mel (Melonie Diaz) is insistent that everyone embrace the new Power of Three even though Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) doesn’t seem to care. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a portable product for the beach; an all-in-one meal prep system that helps cooks stay organized; a portable, private workspace. There’s also an update about Chapul Cricket Bars. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race Host RuPaul introduces a new twist in this special episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. VH1
Dynasty Amanda (Eliza Bennett) is clashing with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) over Adam (Sam Underwood) while Liam (Adam Huber) lands in a sticky situation with Culhane (Robert C. Riley), and Dominique (Michael Michele) presents Kirby (Maddison Brown) with an opportunity in this new episode of the prime-time soap. Elizabeth Gillies and Rafael de la Fuente also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
20/20 The new episode “The Devil You Know” revisits the case of multimillionaire Robert Durst and the shocking trial that led to a murder conviction. 9 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Great Performances: Movies for Grownups Awards Lily Tomlin receives this year’s Career Achievement Honor during the 20th anniversary of the special celebrating movies made for audiences 50 and older. Among the nominees for best picture are “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story” and “Being the Ricardos.” 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament First round: South Florida versus Miami, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; South Dakota versus Ole Miss, 10:30 a.m. ESPN2; Creighton versus Colorado, 10:30 a.m. ESPNews; Howard visits South Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN; Gonzaga versus Nebraska, 12:30 p.m. ESPNews; Illinois State visits Iowa, 1 p.m. ESPN; Hawaii visits Baylor, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Arkansas versus Utah, 2:30 p.m. ESPNews; Albany (N.Y.) visits Louisville, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Dayton versus Georgia, 4:30 p.m. ESPNews; Fairfield visits Texas, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Montana State visits Stanford, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First round: Miami versus USC, Noon TRU. Also, Loyola-Chicago versus Ohio State, 9 a.m. CBS; Jacksonville State versus Auburn, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Montana State versus Texas Tech, 10:30 a.m. TNT; Yale versus Purdue, 10:50 a.m. TBS; Delaware versus Villanova, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Notre Dame versus Alabama, 1 p.m. TNT; Virginia Tech versus Texas, 1:20 p.m. TBS; UT-Chattanooga versus Illinois, 3:45 p.m. TNT; Cal State Fullerton versus Duke, 4 p.m. CBS; Iowa State versus LSU, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Wright State versus Arizona, 4:15 p.m. TRU; Alabama-Birmingham versus Houston, 6:15 p.m. TNT; Davidson versus Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Colgate versus Wisconsin, 6:45 p.m. TBS; TCU versus Seton Hall, 6:55 p.m. TRU
PGA Tour Golf Valspar Championship, second round, 11 a.m. Golf
Premier League Soccer Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Leeds United, 1 p.m. USA; Aston Villa versus Arsenal, Saturday, 5:30 a.m. USA
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. BSSC
College Wrestling NCAA Championships, 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Florida Panthers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Pablo Schreiber. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Makho Ndlovu; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick Adams (Broadway’s “Take Me Out”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Renner (“Hawkeye”); Vanessa Williams (“Queen of the Universe”); Sisqó performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Farah Griffin guest co-hosts; Michael Bublé. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Tim Tebow. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Amber Kemp-Gerstel. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Better Things to Do”; Jamie Dornan; Dominique Fishback; For King & Country performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cho (“Troublemaker”); Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entering its fourth week; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks President Biden and the Congress to do more: Jane Ferguson PBS; David Sanger, the New York Times; Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Author Margaret Atwood (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, Energy Futures Initiative. Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson; Max Brooks. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:32 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Radcliffe; Kiki Layne; Dave Gahan and Soulsavers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Future Islands performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Simon Cowell; Maude Apatow; Stevie Nistor with the 8G Band. 12:34 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam McKay; Rebecca Hall. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Violet Former actress Justine Bateman (“Family Ties”) directed this 2021 drama that explores the disconnect between a person’s public persona and their private thoughts. Olivia Munn is in the title role as a women who is a phenomenal success in her career but struggles with inner fears (voiced by Justin Theroux). Laura San Giacomo, Jason Dohring, Todd Stashwick and Bonnie Bedelia also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. BBC America
King Kong (2005) 8:15 a.m. HBO
A Little Romance (1979) 9 a.m. TCM
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 9:30 a.m. FXX; 8 p.m. Pop
California Suite (1978) 11 a.m. TCM
Cliffhanger (1993) Noon IFC
Matchstick Men (2003) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax
The Goodbye Girl (1977) 1 p.m. TCM
Night Falls on Manhattan (1996) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
The Fugitive (1993) 2 p.m. AMC
First Blood (1982) 2:30 p.m. IFC
The Father (2020) 2:58 p.m. Starz
Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Sunshine Boys (1975) 3 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
The Queen (2006) 3:45 p.m. HBO
Good Time (2017) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Big (1988) 3:51 p.m. Encore
Back to School (1986) 4 p.m. BBC America
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Annie Hall (1977) 5 p.m. TCM
Superbad (2007) 5:30 p.m. Bravo
Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. BBC America
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. FS1
A Room With a View (1986) 6 p.m. TMC
Shampoo (1975) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7 p.m. Syfy
Joy Ride (2001) 7:19 p.m. Encore
West Side Story (2021) 7:20 p.m. HBO
The Founder (2016) 8 p.m. KCET
Reservoir Dogs (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
Gloria Bell (2018) 8 p.m. TMC
The Sting (1973) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Beetlejuice (1988) 9 and 11 p.m. CMT
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Concert for George (2003) 10 p.m. KVCR
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10 p.m. TBS
Trading Places (1983) 10:54 p.m. Encore
Garden State (2004) 11 p.m. Epix
Dog Day Afternoon (1975) 11:15 p.m. TCM
