Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The Lost Wife of Robert Durst' on Lifetime

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Larry David hosts and Miley Cyrus is the musical guest in this new episode. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Bart (Fiona Dourif) and Panto (Christopher Russell) forge an unlikely relationship while the team’s investigation turns up a startling discovery at the long-abandoned Cardenas homestead. Elsewhere, Amanda (Hannah Marks) learns more about her mysterious powers, while Ken (Mpho Koaho) continues to undermine the hapless Friedkin (Dustin Milligan). Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood also star. 9 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Emma Thompson, Adam Sandler, Claire Foy and Cara Delevingne are guests. Morrissey performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

Austin City Limits Country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert sings her hits and songs from the album “The Weight of These Wings” in this new episode.11:03 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

The Little Foxes Lillian Hellman’s Broadway melodrama about dirty dealings among members of a dysfunctional Southern clan makes a crackling 1941 transfer to film with Bette Davis in an Oscar-nominated turn as a greedy, cold-blooded aristocrat. Supporting actresses Patricia Collinge and Teresa Wright also were nominated for Oscars. 7:15 p.m. TCM

Get Out Jordan Peele directed this unconventional 2017 horror film about a young black photographer (Daniel Kaluuya) who reluctantly agrees to visit the remote country estate of his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) parents (Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener), where he makes some terrifying discoveries. Caleb Landry Jones and Lil Rel Howery costar. 8 p.m. HBO

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst This new fact-based TV crime drama stars Katharine McPhee as Kathie Durst, real-estate heir and murder suspect Robert Durst’s (Daniel Gillies) first wife, who vanished in 1982. John Glover also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Panel: Jen Psaki; former Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo; Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland); Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.).(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner; Art Garfunkel; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Kenneth Branagh. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Republican tax plan: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.). Mark Cuban (“Shark Tank”). Panel: Karl Rove; Rachael Bade, Politico; Jason Riley; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Trump White House in crisis; the Russia investigation; ISIS-inspired terror attacks: Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara; former director of the CIA Michael Hayden. President Trump's Asia trip; North Korea: Kurt Campbell; Elise Hu, NPR; Kishore Mahbubani. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Michael Lewis, Vanity Fair contributor. Photographer Pete Souza (“Obama: An Intimate Portrait”). Panel: Jamelle Bouie; Susan Page, USA Today; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Gerald Seib, Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Panel: Tom Brokaw; Kasie Hunt; Eugene Robinson; Peggy Noonan. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 and 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Author Donna Brazile (“Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House”). The Russia investigation: Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bhararal; Ken Starr. Republican tax plan: Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.); Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.). Panel: Charles Blow, the New York Times; Sara Fagen, CNBC; Marc Lotter; Julie Pace, Associated Press.(N) 8 a.m. KABC