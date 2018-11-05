Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'Happy Together' on CBS

Ed Stockly
By
Nov 04, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Cooper (Felix Mallard) wants to impress a celebrity in a new episode of "Happy Together" on CBS. (Cliff Lipson / CBS)

SERIES

The Neighborhood Nothing goes as planned when Dave (Max Greenfield) sets up an anniversary celebration. Beth Behrs, Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The knockout rounds continues. 8 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars It’s “Country Night” in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Drug trial patients start suffering life-threatening side effects, and Nic (Emily VanCamp) worries that her sister (Julianna Guill) may be in danger. Matt Czuchry and Bruce Greenwood also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Happy Together Cooper (Felix Mallard) wants to make a big romantic gesture that is guaranteed to have an impression on a popular singer, so he turns to Jake and Claire (Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West) for their advice in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Magnum P.I. When Magnum (Jay Hernandez) takes the case of a little girl’s missing cat, he stumbles upon another cat’s murdered owner. Perdita Weeks also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends discover that a fugitive is hiding out in 1970s-era London, where he is part of a nefarious plot against the British monarchy in this new episode. Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz and Dominic Purcell) with guest star Adam Tsekhman. 9 p.m. KTLA

Holiday Baking Championship The pumpkin spice phenomenon is featured in the pre-heat of the season premiere. 9 p.m. Food Network

Manifest Cal (Jack Messina) wakes up with a high fever, and Grace (Athena Karkanis) worries that it’s a side effect of his experimental cancer treatment in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Morgan and Murphy (Fiona Gubelmann, Freddie Highmore) are not sure how to treat a young violinist who has an infected finger. Hill Harper also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens The new episode “Dawnland” documents the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the U.S., which investigates the impact of Maine's child welfare practices on Native American communities. 10 p.m. KOCE

Christmas Cookie Challenge Five new bakers compete to prove their supremacy at making cookies as the unscripted competition returns for a new season. Eddie Jackson hosts with judges Ree Drummond, Aarti Sequeira and Dan Langan.10 p.m. Food Network

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee The comedy series offers a pre-election special 10:30 p.m. TBS

MOVIES

This Is Congo Filmmaker Daniel McCabe’s critically acclaimed 2018 documentary explores world’s longest continuous war through the lives of three people caught up in the M23 rebellion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mira Sorvino. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; financial advisor Winnie Sun; Oliver Stark (“9-1-1”) Kurtis Blow (“The Hip Hop Nutcracker”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jude Law (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A bacon-linked health risk; low-calorie ice cream; Shemar Moore. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Mario (“Dancing Shadows”); Tiffany Aliche. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Jamie Dornan; Francisco Cáceres; Catt Sadler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray David Muir (“World News Tonight”); Donal Skehan. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton (“The Voice”); Joel Edgerton (“Boy Erased”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Pre-election discussion. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jude Law; Amy Klobuchar; chef Flynn McGarry. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Richard Madden; KISS; Snow Patrol. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Claire Foy; Lucas Hedges; boygenius performs; Franklin Vanderbilt. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Dermot Mulroney; William Elliott Whitmore; Mackenzie Foy. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Tennessee Titans visit the Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

