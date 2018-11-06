Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Mayans M.C.' on FX

SERIES
Chopped Four repeat champions return for the finale of this unscripted cooking competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mayans M.C. The club has reason to celebrate, but big changes leave the future uncertain. JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger and Michael Irby star in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX
The Purge This horror thriller set in a totalitarian near-future America where crimes, including murder, are permissible one night each year, is airing its season finale. Jessica Garza, Gabriel Chavarria and Dominic Fumusa star. 10 p.m. USA
The Guest Book In this new episode Bodhi (Jimmy Tatro) goes looking for Eddie (Eddie Steeples), who seems to have vanished. Meanwhile, a former guest returns with fond memories of his last visit, which included a party that was crashed by a relative from West Virginia. Michael Cassidy, Paul Dooley and Darrell Britt-Gibson guest star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Election Coverage Voting and related news will be covered throughout the day on the major cable news outlets, including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Coverage of results from across the country picks up at 5 p.m. (when polls close on the East Coast) on most major networks, PBS, CSPAN and cable news channels. Local PBS affiliate KPBS begins coverage of local election results at 10 p.m.
Comedy Central Election Night Special Trevor Noah hosts coverage of the midterm elections in a special episode of “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Liane Moriarty. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Joanna Gaines; Gesine Bullock-Prado; Give It Away; Beastie Boys; Jess Cagle; Mark Ellwood. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Teresa Giudice; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Addiction specialist Lisa Strohman; Cody Fern; Louise Roe. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Kane Brown. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Journalist Jonathan Karl; Kenan Thompson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Steve Wilkos. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Sons of a man who was convicted of killing his third wife while his fourth wife was missing. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors An update on a woman who underwent surgery for a prolapsed uterus; nutrition trends; bad grammar. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Jane Lynch; Pistol Annies perform; Robin Thede. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jillian Michaels (“The Biggest Loser”); Diann Valentine; Nafessa Williams (“Black Lightning”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”) tells how to keep kids’ rooms organized. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Amanda’s mother and sister say she is an extreme alcoholic who has nearly died twice. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald”); Damon Wayans Jr. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Sons of a man who was convicted of killing his third wife while his fourth wife was missing. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Senior writer of Rolling Stone, Jamil Smith. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann; Alex Wagner; Hasan Minhaj. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Eichner; Chris Hayes; Franklin Vanderbilt. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. FSN and FS Prime
