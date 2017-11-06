Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Mayor' on ABC

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) launches an investigation into an accusation that the team framed a man for murder and orders another autopsy performed by Ducky (David McCallum). FBI Agent Fornell (recurring guest star Joe Spano) led the original investigation. Pauley Perrette, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello and Rocky Carroll also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Emily Bett Rickards makes a crossover appearance as her “Arrow” character Felicity Smoak visits Central City to attend Iris’ (Candice Patton) bachelorette party. Barry (Grant Gustin) is kept occupied during the event by Joe and Cisco (Jesse L. Martin, Carlos Valdes). “Longmire’s” Katee Sackhoff guest stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle Frankie’s (Patricia Heaton) ill mother (Marsha Mason) visits for a few days in this new episode. Eden Sher, Charlie McDermott, Atticus Shaffer and Neil Flynn also star, with guest star Beau Wirick. 8 p.m. ABC

SoCal Connected A man’s search for his missing wife reveals gaps in the system meant to locate and care for the mentally impaired in this new episode of the local news magazine series. 8 p.m. KCET

Finding Your Roots Bryant Gumbel, writer-producer Tonya Lewis Lee (wife of filmmaker Spike Lee) and journalist Suzanne Malveaux receive information that surprises them about some of their ancestors. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Fresh Off the Boat Louis and Jessica (Randall Park, Constance Wu) become rival softball-team coaches when their players meet on the field during a tournament. Matt Oberg guest stars, and Hudson Yang also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Bull A teacher who went out of her way to help a student cheat on an exam faces prosecution, and Bull (Michael Weatherly) is hired by the union representing her to help with the defense. Geneva Carr, Freddy Rodriguez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson and Annabelle Attanasio also star. 9 p.m. CBS

black-ish A major event in Diane’s (Marsai Martin) life requires the support of her family in this new episode. Anthony Anderson and Marcus Scribner also star, and Anna Deavere Smith guest stars. 9 p.m. ABC

The Mick When she discovers that Ben (Jack Stanton) is on medication that helps his attention span, Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) tries to show him that he doesn’t need it. 9 p.m. Fox

The Long Road Home Adapted from Martha Raddatz’s bestselling book, this new eight-part event series explores the harsh toll taken by both soldiers in combat and their loved ones back home. The two-hour premiere follows members of the 1st Cavalry Division from Ft. Hood, Texas, as they depart for a peacekeeping trip to Baghdad, where they are ambushed by enemy fighters while on a routine mission. Michael Kelly and Jason Ritter star. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Major Crimes While the search for the missing boys continues, the squad faces off with an untrustworthy priest, encounters an angry ex-husband and deals with threats from the FBI. 9 p.m. TNT

The Mayor Arsenio Hall guest stars as a minister who wants to recruit Dina (Yvette Nicole Brown) for his church’s choir in this new episode. Brandon Micheal Hall and Lea Michele also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine The pursuit of a weapons seller (guest star David Figlioli) puts Jake and Terry (Andy Samberg, Terry Crews) into a poker game at an illegal gambling den, and Holt’s (Andre Braugher) efforts to train them reactivates his gambling addiction. 9:30 p.m. Fox

NCIS: New Orleans A probe of a brain-implant hacking involving military veterans is uncomfortable for Patton (Daryl “Chill” Mitchell), who must work with his doctor ex-wife (guest star Kelly Hu) on the case. Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito and CCH Pounder also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders A mistrial is a very real possibility as Leslie Abramson (Edie Falco) seeks a deal with prosecutors for Lyle and Erik (Miles Gaston Villanueva, Gus Halper), but Dist. Atty. Gil Garcetti (Mark Moses) has other ideas. Anthony Edwards also stars. 10 p.m. NBC

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Kevin (Jason Ritter) tries to help an unemployed man (guest star Christopher Cousins) find a way to support his family. 10 p.m. ABC

Damnation Set in 1930s middle America, this new period drama stars Killian Scott as an insurrectionist posing as a small-town preacher who doesn’t realize a ruthless tycoon is on to his charade and has hired a professional strike buster (Logan Marshall-Green) to stop an uprising by any means necessary. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS