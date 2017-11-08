Thursday's TV highlights: 'Scandal' on ABC

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) doesn’t want others to know he’s teaming with Bert (Brian Posehn) on a research project involving geology. Also, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) gets pointers from Penny and Bernadette (Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch) on navigating a relationship with Ruchi (Swati Kapila). Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Mayim Bialik also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural Billie’s (guest star Lisa Berry) return coincides with Sam and Dean’s (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) crusade against a mad doctor’s ghost, but there’s something noticeably different about her. Misha Collins also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey’s Anatomy An accident at the county fair sparks memories of past colleagues for the doctors in the 300th episode of the medical drama. Debbie Allen directs and guest stars. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. star. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham The Narrows becomes a showplace for Grundy and Nygma (Drew Powell, Cory Michael Smith), but Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) doesn’t like being the object of Nygma’s humor. Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Morena Baccarin and Sean Pertwee also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) takes a turn as Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) sitter when George Sr. (Lance Barber) is suddenly taken to the hospital. Vernee Watson (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) guest stars as a nurse. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) has concerns when her brother Ray (returning guest star Leonard Roberts), who is fresh out of rehab, bonds with Adam (William Fichtner). Anna Faris and Beth Hall also star, and Missi Pyle also guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Arrow Manu Bennett guest stars as Deathstroke/Slade Wilson, who returns to ask for Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) help in locating his son (guest star William Franklyn-Miller). Emily Bett Rickards also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal Quinn and Charlie (Katie Lowes, George Newbern) head for the altar, while President Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) attempts to calm new trouble in the Middle East, with help from Cyrus and Jake (Jeff Perry, Scott Foley). Darby Stanchfield, Joshua Malina and Kerry Washington also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Orville While trying to facilitate a peace treaty, tensions rise between Ed and Kelly (Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki) when someone from their past comes aboard the Orville in this new episode of the science fiction send-up. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway After heading home to work on their collections, the five finalists are visited by mentor Tim Gunn, who is not impressed with everything they have created, in Part 1 of the two-part season finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime

S.W.A.T. Four convicts are on the loose and one may be seeking revenge against Jessica (Stephanie Sigman), who helped get him incarcerated, in this new episode. Shemar Moore, Peter Onorati and Alex Russell also star. 10 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

Anna and the King of Siam Drawing from the same somewhat factual source material as Rodgers & Hammerstein’s hit musical “The King and I,” this 1946 period drama chronicles how British schoolteacher Anna Owens (Irene Dunne) and her young son travel to Thailand to tutor the royal family of King Mongkut (Rex Harrison), setting up a culture clash between these two strong-willed personalities. Linda Darnell, Lee J. Cobb and Gale Sondergaard also star. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jason Segel; Jacob Tremblay; Michelle Pfeiffer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ellen Pompeo; Mel Gibson; the CMA Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Carmen Cusack (“Bright Star”); Cheryl “Action” Jackson, Minnie’s Food Pantry; Ally Walker (“Ghosted”); producer-writer Ashley Colburn (“Wonders”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Alec Baldwin. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kenneth Branagh (“Murder on the Orient Express”); Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Daveed Diggs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Journalist Martha Raddatz; Ellen Pompeo. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Van Jones (“Beyond the Messy Truth”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mark Wahlberg; Paula Abdul. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Cheerleading coaches pushing kids too far; the most healthful, most affordable cheese in supermarkets. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Marijuana and sex; procedure for lips; sex-ed scandal; facial filler; what not to wear after sex. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS