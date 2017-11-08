Thursday's TV highlights: 'Scandal' on ABC

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) doesn’t want others to know he’s teaming with Bert (Brian Posehn) on a research project involving geology. Also, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) gets pointers from Penny and Bernadette (Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch) on navigating a relationship with Ruchi (Swati Kapila). Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Mayim Bialik also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Supernatural Billie’s (guest star Lisa Berry) return coincides with Sam and Dean’s (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) crusade against a mad doctor’s ghost, but there’s something noticeably different about her. Misha Collins also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey’s Anatomy An accident at the county fair sparks memories of past colleagues for the doctors in the 300th episode of the medical drama. Debbie Allen directs and guest stars. Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. star. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham The Narrows becomes a showplace for Grundy and Nygma (Drew Powell, Cory Michael Smith), but Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) doesn’t like being the object of Nygma’s humor. Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Morena Baccarin and Sean Pertwee also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) takes a turn as Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) sitter when George Sr. (Lance Barber) is suddenly taken to the hospital. Vernee Watson (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) guest stars as a nurse. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) has concerns when her brother Ray (returning guest star Leonard Roberts), who is fresh out of rehab, bonds with Adam (William Fichtner). Anna Faris and Beth Hall also star, and Missi Pyle also guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Arrow Manu Bennett guest stars as Deathstroke/Slade Wilson, who returns to ask for Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) help in locating his son (guest star William Franklyn-Miller). Emily Bett Rickards also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal Quinn and Charlie (Katie Lowes, George Newbern) head for the altar, while President Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) attempts to calm new trouble in the Middle East, with help from Cyrus and Jake (Jeff Perry, Scott Foley). Darby Stanchfield, Joshua Malina and Kerry Washington also star. 9 p.m. ABC
The Orville While trying to facilitate a peace treaty, tensions rise between Ed and Kelly (Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki) when someone from their past comes aboard the Orville in this new episode of the science fiction send-up. 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway After heading home to work on their collections, the five finalists are visited by mentor Tim Gunn, who is not impressed with everything they have created, in Part 1 of the two-part season finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime
S.W.A.T. Four convicts are on the loose and one may be seeking revenge against Jessica (Stephanie Sigman), who helped get him incarcerated, in this new episode. Shemar Moore, Peter Onorati and Alex Russell also star. 10 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
Anna and the King of Siam Drawing from the same somewhat factual source material as Rodgers & Hammerstein’s hit musical “The King and I,” this 1946 period drama chronicles how British schoolteacher Anna Owens (Irene Dunne) and her young son travel to Thailand to tutor the royal family of King Mongkut (Rex Harrison), setting up a culture clash between these two strong-willed personalities. Linda Darnell, Lee J. Cobb and Gale Sondergaard also star. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jason Segel; Jacob Tremblay; Michelle Pfeiffer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ellen Pompeo; Mel Gibson; the CMA Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Carmen Cusack (“Bright Star”); Cheryl “Action” Jackson, Minnie’s Food Pantry; Ally Walker (“Ghosted”); producer-writer Ashley Colburn (“Wonders”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Alec Baldwin. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kenneth Branagh (“Murder on the Orient Express”); Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Daveed Diggs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Journalist Martha Raddatz; Ellen Pompeo. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Van Jones (“Beyond the Messy Truth”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mark Wahlberg; Paula Abdul. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Cheerleading coaches pushing kids too far; the most healthful, most affordable cheese in supermarkets. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Marijuana and sex; procedure for lips; sex-ed scandal; facial filler; what not to wear after sex. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes (“black-ish”); Halsey performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kate Bosworth (“The Long Road Home”); Gladys Knight. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”); Judge Patricia DiMango (“Hot Bench”); Shemar Moore; Reubens. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A 14-year-old runs away from home because her parents do not treat her like an adult. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Highly discounted fashionista finds. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Social justice advocate Khary Lazarre-White. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Van Jones. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Louis C.K.; Jay Pharoah; Rationale performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Josh Hutcherson; Dale Earnhardt Jr.; Dan Auerbach performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mark Wahlberg; playwright Martin McDonagh; Nathan Davilmar. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gael García Bernal; Jason Momoa; Sam Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline Behind the scenes of “Grey’s Anatomy.” (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Sarah Wayne Callies; Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Nov. 5 - 11, 2017 in PDF format