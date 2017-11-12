Monday's TV highlights: 'Ill Behaviour' on Showtime and more

SERIES

The Voice The remaining singers perform for coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as the playoff rounds begin. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Kara (Melissa Benoist) recalls a painful childhood memory on a trip home to Midvale on a new episode of the action drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

Lucifer Lucifer (Tom Ellis) runs afoul of a journalist on a new episode of the supernatural detective drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan This sitcom starring Matt LeBlanc returns for a second season. Victoria Justice guest stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ride With Norman Reedus “The Walking Dead” costar rolls through Southern California and rides out to Joshua Tree in this new episode of his motorcycle-centric travelogue. 9 p.m. AMC

The Real Housewives of Orange County The original entry in the reality-TV franchise wraps another season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Scorpion The team’s visit to a Renaissance fair is interrupted when thieves attempt to steal evidence from a nearby police station in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

POV Two veterans trek across America on foot as a way to cope with their PTSD in the new documentary “Almost Sunrise.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics A new installment of “The Walking Dead” creator’s brand-new series is all about the origins of Wonder Woman. 10 p.m. AMC

Ill Behaviour Lizzy Caplan and “You’re the Worst’s” Chris Geere star in this imported dark comedy about a Brit (Geere) who resorts to drastic measures when his best friend, a cancer patient, decides to forgo traditional treatments. 10:30 p.m. Showtime

SPECIALS

War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend This touching documentary from director Deborah Scranton explores the intimate relationship between U.S. Special Operations soldiers and the K9 partners who serve by their side. 8 p.m. HBO

Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography The kidnapping victim describes being rescued from her 2002 ordeal in the conclusion of this two-night special. 9 p.m. A&E

MOVIES

A United Kingdom Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) and David Oyelowo (“Selma”) star in this 2016 biographical romance that chronicles the true story of the relationship between an Englishwoman and an African prince. 9:15 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden; Cindi Leive and Gigi Hadid; Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA “Chewbacca Mom” Candace Payne; singer Lisa Loeb performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan William H. Macy; Mary J. Blige; a holiday recipe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Whoopi’s birthday celebration; Andra Day; Common; Jenifer Lewis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Billy Ray Cyrus performs; Wanda Sykes; Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Corey Feldman reveals another name in what he calls Hollywood’s pedophile ring. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Embarrassing medical questions; a celebrity stylist tells an embarrassing secret. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Dick Van Dyke; Cheyenne Jackson. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Chefs and couponing experts compete; Billy Ray Cyrus; cornbread and chili. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman has not seen her ex-husband or her 11-year-old son since she was arrested for assault. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Former Vice President Joe Biden; NFL player Jon Dorenbos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Skeet Ulrich (“I Am Elizabeth Smart”); guest co-host Wyclef Jean performs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 12:30 a.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Matt LeBlanc; Brittany Snow; comic Myq Kaplan. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Vice President Joe Biden; Elton John performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Segel; Seth Rogen; Jaden Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Carey Mulligan; Beanie Feldstein; chef Danny Bowien. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Now, Now performs; artist Shepard Fairey. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC