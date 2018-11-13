Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Rookie' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS The theft of a mural by a street artist who also is an activist leads Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team to a conspiracy involving a Navy contractor and the welfare of ocean mammals. Emily Wickersham, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama also star in this new episode, with guest stars Abbie Cobb and Ian Alda. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Live playoffs continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The Conners When Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) learns that D.J (Michael Fishman) hasn't been taking Mary (Jayden Rey) to church, she insists they go together as a family. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Gifted Reeva (Grace Byers) reveals her plans for a mission to secure needed funds while Mutant Underground contends with Reed’s (Stephen Moyer) unstable powers. 8 p.m. Fox
SoCal Connected The new episode “People vs. Kiera Newsome” tells the stories of a local woman convicted of murder and the team of pro-bono lawyers and law students fighting to prove her innocence and get her freed. 8 p.m. KCET
We’ll Meet Again In the season premiere, two Vietnam veterans search for the heroes who saved them. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Lost LA This new episode recalls developer Abbot Kinney’s original “Venice of America” and the community of Beat poets that called Venice home. 8:30 p.m. KCET
FBI Special agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) hunt down a gang of robbers posing as police officers and targeting armored trucks. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Kevin and Zoe (Justin Hartley, Melanie Liburd) land in Vietnam, while in the past, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) take a road trip to Los Angeles. Also, more of Jack’s war story is shown in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
black-ish The family is shocked to learn that Jack and Diane (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) are not familiar with the iconic music of Prince. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) reaches out to Tom Barnes (guest star Mykelti Williamson), the former mentor of Cole (Seann William Scott), for help on a high stakes cartel case. Maggie Lawson, Shay Rudolph and Paola Lazaro also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
The Rookie Nolan and Lopez (Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz) track down an escaped criminal in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. ABC
The Migrant Kitchen This new episode of the culinary series visits Jewish delis of Los Angeles. 10 p.m. KCET
Native America The series finale tells stories of resistance, survival and revival, focusing on horse-mounted Comanche warriors, secret messages in an Aztec manuscript and a grass bridge in the Andes. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Real Country A panel of music icons and celebrity guests searches for country music’s next breakout musical acts in the premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Ginni Rometty, IBM; Ben Stiller; Patricia Arquette. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Shania Twain; Bryan Cranston. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Former First Lady Michelle Obama; Viola Davis; Hugh Jackman; director Jason Reitman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Billie Lee (“Vanderpump Rules”); Kelley Kali performs; Alyssa Diaz (“Narcos”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx (“Robin Hood”); Connie Seacrest, Ryan’s mother. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Hugh Jackman; film director Jason Reitman; Valerie Simpson and Paul Shaffer perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Toni Braxton (“Every Day Is Christmas”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Fitness trackers are used to catch criminals and crack cases; Jessie and Mary Jo Buttafuoco. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The most disturbing photo of the year: a worm crawling under someone’s skin. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Michael Fishman, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf and Maya Lynne Robinson; Sara Evans. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A teenage musician performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Damon Wayans Jr. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man claims that his abusive relationship with his girlfriend is partly due to her upbringing. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Wahlberg and Tig Notaro (“Instant Family”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jenifer Lewis. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Viola Davis; Wyatt Russell; Muse performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rachel Weisz; Jason Mantzoukas; Demetri Martin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kurt Russell; Tessa Thompson; Jake Owen performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Elle King performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeff Goldblum; Dick Cavett; Mark Iacono; Caitlin Kalafus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Charlie Cox; the Wombats perform; Claudia Kim. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. FSN
