Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bull' on CBS

SERIES
The Middle The family heads to Frankie’s (Patricia Heaton) sister’s home for Thanksgiving. Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, Atticus Shaffer and Neil Flynn also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon Riggs (Clayne Crawford) has a reunion with friends from his youth, but learns they might be linked to the robbery and homicide case that he and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) are investigating. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”), NBA basketball star Carmelo Anthony and Republican strategist Ana Navarro learn about their ancestors during the Revolutionary War. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) tries to make a romantic match between Grandma (Lucille Soong) and her teacher (guest star George Takei) in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Bull Emmy winner Archie Panjabi guest stars as scientist enlisted by a drug company to help counter a claim raised by Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) clients that their son’s suicide was prompted by a drug being tested by the firm. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Annabelle Attanasio also star. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) old high school gives him an honor, while in flashbacks, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) ponder their children’s futures. Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan also star. 9 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Bar Paly guest stars as a time-displaced Helen of Troy, who lands in the Hollywood of the 1930s. Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Franz Drameh, Dominic Purcell, Brandon Routh and Nick Zano star. 9 p.m. KTLA
blackish The family gets news that Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) godbrother is about to be let out of prison. Jenifer Lewis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner also star. 9 p.m. ABC
The Mick Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) brings the family to the 100th birthday celebration of the kids’ great-grandmother (guest star Judith Roberts). Concetta Tomei (“China Beach”) also guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Major Crimes The search continues for the remaining missing kids, as Sharon (Mary McDonnell) finds her personal life threatening her career. G.W. Bailey and Tony Denison also star. 9 p.m. TNT
The Mayor The governor (guest star Tom Wilson) comes to town at the same time that one of Courtney’s (Brandon Micheal Hall) old rap videos resurfaces. Wendy Raquel Robinson also guest stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Vulture (guest star Dean Winters) strikes again, threatening to take something from Jake and Amy (Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero), while Boyle and Rosa (Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz) search for the missing police horse known as Sergeant Peanut Butter. Andre Braugher and Terry Crews also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
NCIS: New Orleans Guest star Christopher Mayer returns as Wade’s (CCH Pounder) son, who needs Pride’s (Scott Bakula) help after he’s assaulted at the home of his girlfriend, who then disappears. 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders A hung jury in the brothers’ first trial leads to a second — with Harry Hamlin (“L.A. Law”) starring as defense attorney Barry Levin. Edie Falco and Mark Moses also star in the series finale. 10 p.m. NBC
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Kevin (Jason Ritter) meets one of his heavenly counterparts (Will Sasso), and Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) has quite a time keeping watch over both of them at once. 10 p.m. ABC
American Horror Story: Cult The series ends its seventh season. 10 p.m. FX
The Long Road Home Capt. Troy Denomy (Jason Ritter) leads the first rescue team into Sadr City, where the Iraqi militia executes a well planned ambush. E.J. Bonilla and Michael Kelly also star. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Damnation Seth (Killian Scott) and his organized resistance of farmers struggle to fend off a violent altercation with a vigilante group that calls itself the Black Legion. 10 p.m. USA
The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer This new documentary series revisits the reign of terror in Northern California between the late 1960s and early 1970s by the serial murderer dubbed the Zodiac Killer. 10:03 p.m. History
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Tina Brown; Suzanne Greco, Subway. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jon Stewart and Robert Smigel; Kevin O’Connor; “Lend a Hand Today.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Josh Hutcherson; Joely Fisher; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Technology expert Juan Bagnell; Jon Huertas (“This Is Us”); Lou Ferrigno; dancer Derek Hough. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Suzanne Somers; Elizabeth Smart. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Uma Thurman (play “The Parisian Woman”); Josh Hutcherson (“Future Man”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mary J. Blige. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jay Pharoah (“White Famous”); Jamie Krell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kaitlin Olson; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Reducing one’s risk of Alzheimer’s; kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Community comes together after two boys lose both parents; a breast-cancer survivor gets a surprise. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”); chef Sunny Anderson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Guillermo Díaz (“Scandal”); Billy Ray Cyrus. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Daphne Oz; Krysten Ritter (“Jessica Jones”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A couple continues the discussion of their wild relationship. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Farrell (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”); Dax Shepard. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Lonnie Chavis (“This Is Us”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
SoCal Connected The costly litigation from personal injury on L.A.’s roadways and the effort to make fixes; the politics and pollution of leafblowers. (N) 8 p.m. KCET
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Jenna and Barbara Bush; Tove Lo performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tyler Perry; Anthony Atamanuik; John Avlon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Emmy Rossum; January Jones. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Whoopi Goldberg; Susie Essman; fashion designer Christian Siriano; Michel’Le Baptiste. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Judah Friedlander; Cloud Nothings perform; Dee Rees. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
