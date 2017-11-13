Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bull' on CBS

SERIES

The Middle The family heads to Frankie’s (Patricia Heaton) sister’s home for Thanksgiving. Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, Atticus Shaffer and Neil Flynn also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon Riggs (Clayne Crawford) has a reunion with friends from his youth, but learns they might be linked to the robbery and homicide case that he and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) are investigating. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”), NBA basketball star Carmelo Anthony and Republican strategist Ana Navarro learn about their ancestors during the Revolutionary War. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) tries to make a romantic match between Grandma (Lucille Soong) and her teacher (guest star George Takei) in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Bull Emmy winner Archie Panjabi guest stars as scientist enlisted by a drug company to help counter a claim raised by Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) clients that their son’s suicide was prompted by a drug being tested by the firm. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Annabelle Attanasio also star. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) old high school gives him an honor, while in flashbacks, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) ponder their children’s futures. Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan also star. 9 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Bar Paly guest stars as a time-displaced Helen of Troy, who lands in the Hollywood of the 1930s. Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Franz Drameh, Dominic Purcell, Brandon Routh and Nick Zano star. 9 p.m. KTLA

blackish The family gets news that Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) godbrother is about to be let out of prison. Jenifer Lewis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Mick Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) brings the family to the 100th birthday celebration of the kids’ great-grandmother (guest star Judith Roberts). Concetta Tomei (“China Beach”) also guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Major Crimes The search continues for the remaining missing kids, as Sharon (Mary McDonnell) finds her personal life threatening her career. G.W. Bailey and Tony Denison also star. 9 p.m. TNT

The Mayor The governor (guest star Tom Wilson) comes to town at the same time that one of Courtney’s (Brandon Micheal Hall) old rap videos resurfaces. Wendy Raquel Robinson also guest stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Vulture (guest star Dean Winters) strikes again, threatening to take something from Jake and Amy (Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero), while Boyle and Rosa (Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz) search for the missing police horse known as Sergeant Peanut Butter. Andre Braugher and Terry Crews also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

NCIS: New Orleans Guest star Christopher Mayer returns as Wade’s (CCH Pounder) son, who needs Pride’s (Scott Bakula) help after he’s assaulted at the home of his girlfriend, who then disappears. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders A hung jury in the brothers’ first trial leads to a second — with Harry Hamlin (“L.A. Law”) starring as defense attorney Barry Levin. Edie Falco and Mark Moses also star in the series finale. 10 p.m. NBC

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Kevin (Jason Ritter) meets one of his heavenly counterparts (Will Sasso), and Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory) has quite a time keeping watch over both of them at once. 10 p.m. ABC

American Horror Story: Cult The series ends its seventh season. 10 p.m. FX

The Long Road Home Capt. Troy Denomy (Jason Ritter) leads the first rescue team into Sadr City, where the Iraqi militia executes a well planned ambush. E.J. Bonilla and Michael Kelly also star. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Damnation Seth (Killian Scott) and his organized resistance of farmers struggle to fend off a violent altercation with a vigilante group that calls itself the Black Legion. 10 p.m. USA

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer This new documentary series revisits the reign of terror in Northern California between the late 1960s and early 1970s by the serial murderer dubbed the Zodiac Killer. 10:03 p.m. History

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Tina Brown; Suzanne Greco, Subway. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jon Stewart and Robert Smigel; Kevin O’Connor; “Lend a Hand Today.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Josh Hutcherson; Joely Fisher; “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Technology expert Juan Bagnell; Jon Huertas (“This Is Us”); Lou Ferrigno; dancer Derek Hough. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Suzanne Somers; Elizabeth Smart. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Uma Thurman (play “The Parisian Woman”); Josh Hutcherson (“Future Man”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mary J. Blige. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jay Pharoah (“White Famous”); Jamie Krell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kaitlin Olson; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS