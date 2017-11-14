Wednesday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Riverdale' on KTLA

SERIES

The Blacklist Tom (Ryan Eggold) is missing and Liz (Megan Boone) retraces his last steps before he disappeared to try to find him. James Spader, Harry Lennix and Diego Klattenhoff also star in the crime drama’s fall finale. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale The mayor’s (Robin Givens) actions stoke tensions between factions in the town, leaving Archie and Jughead (KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse) to try to try to stop a dangerous alliance from forming. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Uncle Marvin (guest star Dan Fogler) has a new job as a stockbroker and wants Barry (Troy Gentile) to be his client, but Murray (Jeff Garlin) isn’t so sure. Wendi McLendon-Covey and George Segal also star in this Thanksgiving-themed episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Empire Anika and Hakeem (Grace Byers, Bryshere “Yazz” Gray) vie for custody of Bella and the court hearing is full of surprises. Demi Moore continues her guest role. Terrence Howard, Gabourey Sidibe and Taraji P. Henson also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Speechless Emmy winner Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”) guest stars in this new episode as Maya’s (Minnie Driver) mother, who visits for Thanksgiving. John Ross Bowie, Cedric Yarbrough and Micah Fowler also star with guest stars Keith David and Rob Corddry. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team A CIA agent is taken captive by terrorists, and Jason (David Boreanaz) is sent on a rescue mission. Max Thieriot also stars and C. Thomas Howell reprises his guest role. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Blake (Grant Show) isn’t sure what to do about Cristal’s (Nathalie Kelley) houseguest. 9 p.m. KTLA

Modern Family Jay (Ed O’Neill) heaps praise on his successful family members in a Thanksgiving toast, but some feel guilty, knowing stories of their triumphs are exaggerated. Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Star A tragedy casts a long shadow over the music label, making the presence of a top recording star (guest star Teyana Taylor) on one of the women’s songs crucial. Queen Latifah, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny and Luke James also star. Keke Palmer and Richard Roundtree continue their guest roles. 9 p.m. Fox

Iron Chef Showdown San Francisco’s Hiroo Nagahara takes on Los Angeles chef David Schlosser, with host Alton Brown declaring which of them moves on to the face-off against Iron Chef Michael Symon. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman A U.S. president explains the challenges of making decisions that affect hundreds of millions of lives in this new episode. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Queen Sugar The drama wraps up another season in a new 90-minute episode in which Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) puts her relationship with Remy (Dondre T. Whitfield) in jeopardy as she enacts her plan to save her business. 9 p.m. OWN

American Housewife Barry Bostwick (“Spin City”) and Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) guest star as Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) parents, who pay a Thanksgiving visit. Katie’s (Katy Mixon) mother (guest star Wendie Malick, “Hot in Cleveland”) and neighbor Spencer (guest star George Hamilton) also show up in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds The team heads to Austin, Texas, where someone is targeting prominent members of the community. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler and Daniel Henney star. 10 p.m. CBS

South Park Jimmy and Timmy’s science project has caught the attention of some very important people and could have far-reaching implications that may save the world and might even win first prize in this year’s science fair in this new episode of the animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

You're the Worst Gretchen (Aya Cash) spends the day with Boone (Colin Ferguson) to distract herself from thinking about her time with Jimmy (Chris Geere) the previous night in the season finale. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

The A Word Joe’s (Max Vento) family life is disrupted as he starts at a special school in Manchester. Lee Ingleby and Morven Christie also star in this new episode of the imported drama. 10 p.m. Sundance

Mr. Robot Elliot (Rami Malek) faces off with Mr. Robot (Christian Slater). Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday and Martin Wallström also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Wendy Williams and Post Malone help Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart cook tuna tar tar and baked doggfather of sole in this new episode. 10 p.m. VH1

SPECIALS

A Year in Space This 2016 special followed identical twin brothers Scott and Mark Kelly before, during and after Scott’s 12 months aboard the International Space Station. 8 p.m. KOCE

Beyond a Year in Space A continuation of “A Year in Space,” this new special begins with Commander Scott Kelly’s return to Earth and documents what was learned about how space travel affects the body. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Farthest -- Voyager in Space The 40th anniversary of NASA’s first launch of Voyager is marked by this special, recalling the spacecraft’s initial travels to photograph Saturn and Jupiter, and Voyager 2’s mission that passed near Uranus and Neptune. 10 p.m. KOCE