Thursday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) learn from a Russian paper that Super Asymmetry, their pet project, has already been studied and disproved in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore When a new Cloud 9 directive forces the employees to be friendlier with customers, Amy (America Ferrera) meets Jonah’s (Ben Feldman) parents. 8 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy The effects of a savage windstorm send a flood of patients to the ER in the winter finale of the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd (who directed this episode) star. 8 p.m. ABC
The Good Place Michael and Janet (Ted Danson, D'Arcy Carden) visit the person they believe to be the very model of virtuous living in the modern world in this new episode of the quirky comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) studies his family for a psychology project when a Thanksgiving dinner turns into a family fight. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) pressures Christy (Anna Faris) to repair her strained relationship with her daughter (former series regular Sadie Calvano) while Adam (William Fichtner) gets ready for the grand opening of his bar. Kristen Johnston continues her guest role. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Karen (Megan Mullally) fires Jack (Sean Hayes) from the play she’s producing and replaces him with a former TV star (Jon Cryer, himself). David Schwimmer continues his guest role. 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies When a couple of students go missing, Alaric (Matt Davis) dispatches Hope, Lizzie, MG and Landon (Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi) to investigate in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Station 19 The Seattle windstorm that kicked up on “Grey’s Anatomy” keeps on blowing in this spinoff drama. 9 p.m. ABC
Murphy Brown Murphy (Candice Bergen) and her team try to land the first interview with Corky’s (Faith Ford) beauty pageant friend who just awoke from a 10-year coma, and is in for a few surprises, to say the least. 9:30 p.m. CBS
How to Get Away With Murder Connor and Oliver’s (Jack Falahee, Conrad Ricamora) wedding day has arrived, but there’s murder afoot in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Beat Bobby Flay Chef-restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian and Sara Haines (“Good Morning America”) are guests in this new holiday-themed special episode. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
The Emperor's Newest Clothes Jeff Daniels and Alison Pill, former co-stars of “The Newsroom,” re-team in the voice cast of this new animated special, which re-imagines a classic Hans Christian Andersen fable about a vain emperor who insists that his subjects agree with everything he says. 6 p.m. HBO
Latin Grammy Awards 2018 This Spanish language special airs from Las Vegas. 8 p.m. KMEX
Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama The former talk-show host interviews the former first lady. 8 p.m. OWN
JFK: The Lost Assassination Tapes This new special draws from hundreds of hours of news coverage before, during and after the Nov. 23, 1963, assassination of President Kennedy. 10 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Viola Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Keisha Knight-Pulliam (“3 Year Plan”); rapper Nipsey Hussell; Jeffrey Wright (“Hold the Dark”); Brockett Parsons performs; hypnotist Chris Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”); Brian Tyree Henry (“Widows”); Kelly’s dad, Joe Ripa. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Viggo Mortensen; Mahershala Ali. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Eva Marcille (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A murderer uses allergy pills as a defense; some women are obsessed with dangerous men behind bars. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Kym Whitley (“The Delusions of Cinderella”); an audience member answers trivia questions. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Autistic man’s weight loss; bizarre in the ER; women may prefer dating single dads; forgotten fruit. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Annie Potts; Jodie Sweetin and Lisa Joyner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Dating after divorce; Dale Earnhardt Jr.; a boy who gave CPR to a squirrel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Jason George. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A man’s social media photos have been used as catfish bait to lure women into online relationships. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Former first lady Michelle Obama. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Tessa Thompson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Steve Carell; Eric Bana; Troye Sivan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ben Stiller; Jemele Hill; Jorja Smith performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Former first lady Michelle Obama; Lin-Manuel Miranda. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Maggie Gyllenhaal; Paul Dano; Diego Luna; Dylan Reynolds. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Martin Short; Brian Tyree Henry; Amir Obè performs; Caitlin Kalafus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Busy Philipps; Lily Allen performs; Erica Rhodes. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Soccer England versus United States, from Wembley Stadium in London. 11:45 a.m. ESPN2
NFL Football Green Bay Packers visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers host the San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. TNT.
