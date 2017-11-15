Thursday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Supernatural' on KTLA

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) secretly goes to work for the military, without telling Leonard and Wolowitz (Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg). Dean Norris (“Under the Dome”) reprises his guest role. Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Supernatural Sam, Dean, Jack and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Alexander Calvert, Misha Collins) head west to solve a murder, and Dean gets involved in an old-fashioned gunfight with a famous gunslinger in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey’s Anatomy The hospital falls victim to a computer hacker, affecting every aspect of its operations and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tries to keep things as organized as possible. Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers and Jessica Capshaw also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham The sinister plans of Professor Pyg (guest star Michael Cerveris) continue, targeting Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and attacking an orphanage fundraiser with guests that include Sofia and Penguin (Crystal Reed, Robin Lord Taylor). 8 p.m. Fox
Young Sheldon Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) close call with choking makes him want to have nothing to do with solid food. Also, he learns about comic books for the first time in this new episode. Zoe Perry and Annie Potts also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Christy (Anna Faris) is intrigued by a younger student (guest star Michael Angarano) while Bonnie (Allison Janney) tries to help Natasha (guest star Missi Pyle) deal with motherhood. Guest stars include Briana Cuoco, the younger sister of “The Big Bang Theory’s” Kaley Cuoco. Mimi Kennedy also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) comes to a major decision while Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) looks into his own son’s recent past. David Ramsey and Emily Bett Rickards also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal The political thriller offers its midseason finale. Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Tony Goldwyn and Joshua Malina star. 9 p.m. ABC
The Orville lara (Halston Sage) feels responsible when a fire aboard the ship claims a life. Robert Picardo (“Star Trek: Voyager”) guest stars. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Penny Johnson Jerald also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway The contestants rush to put the final touches on their collections as four designers will have their work shown at New York Fashion Week, before one is chosen as the season’s winner. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) squares off in a high-stakes battle with Dmitri (Paul Johansson), while Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) struggles to resist his transition to full vampire. 9 p.m. Syfy
Life in Pieces Finding a time capsule they buried as children becomes a quest for Heather, Greg and Matt (Betsy Brandt, Colin Hanks, Thomas Sadoski) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
S.W.A.T. Jim Street (Alex Russell) tries to help his mother (guest star Sherilyn Fenn) – who’s behind bars – which forces Hondo (Shemar Moore) to make a decision. Stephanie Sigman, Jay Harrington and Kenny Johnson also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Better Things The quirky family comedy ends its season. Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie star. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Hot Grease This new documentary from Sam Wainwright Douglas, Paul Lovelace and Jessica Wolfson profiles people in the biodiesel industry who are using waste cooking oil as an energy source. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is featured. 9 p.m. Discovery
Jeff Ross Roasts the Border: Live From Brownsville, Texas The comic travels to the U.S.-Mexican border, talking with border agents, immigrants in the country illegally, “coyotes” (smugglers) and locals, who have strong opinions about Trump’s wall. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Tyler Perry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Paul Reiser; Priscilla Presley; Ben Affleck. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Writer and director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Kim Fields (“Wrapped Up in Christmas”); Stephanie Beatriz: (“The Light of the Moon” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”); Tina Brown (“The Vanity Fair Diaries”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Christopher Plummer and Dan Stevens (“The Man Who Invented Christmas”). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Irons (“Justice League”); Bellamy Young (“Scandal”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tyler Perry; author John Ridley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs (“Angry Angel”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk LL Cool J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Behind closed doors at sex-rehab centers; what happens when one dies. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors U.S. life expectancy rates; former “Bling Ring” reality star’s addiction; dirty restaurants. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton; Jacob Tremblay; science guy Steve Spangler. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Shemar Moore (“S.W.A.T.”); Elizabeth Smart (“I Am Elizabeth Smart”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Whoopi Goldberg. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A mom who left her family when her daughter was 13 says her ex lets the girl get away with anything. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Kim Kardashian West (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Writer-director Dee Rees; Jason Mitchell. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Actor-writer-director Jordan Peele. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ben Affleck; Greta Gerwig; Dead & Company performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Julia Roberts; Frankie Shaw; Manchester Orchestra performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Alex Lahey; Michel’Le Baptiste with the band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Debra Messing; Taran Killam; Sam Rockwell; Bebe Rexha performs with Florida Georgia Line. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Billy Ray Cyrus; Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC
