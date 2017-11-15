Thursday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Supernatural' on KTLA

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) secretly goes to work for the military, without telling Leonard and Wolowitz (Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg). Dean Norris (“Under the Dome”) reprises his guest role. Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural Sam, Dean, Jack and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Alexander Calvert, Misha Collins) head west to solve a murder, and Dean gets involved in an old-fashioned gunfight with a famous gunslinger in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey’s Anatomy The hospital falls victim to a computer hacker, affecting every aspect of its operations and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tries to keep things as organized as possible. Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers and Jessica Capshaw also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham The sinister plans of Professor Pyg (guest star Michael Cerveris) continue, targeting Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and attacking an orphanage fundraiser with guests that include Sofia and Penguin (Crystal Reed, Robin Lord Taylor). 8 p.m. Fox

Young Sheldon Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) close call with choking makes him want to have nothing to do with solid food. Also, he learns about comic books for the first time in this new episode. Zoe Perry and Annie Potts also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Christy (Anna Faris) is intrigued by a younger student (guest star Michael Angarano) while Bonnie (Allison Janney) tries to help Natasha (guest star Missi Pyle) deal with motherhood. Guest stars include Briana Cuoco, the younger sister of “The Big Bang Theory’s” Kaley Cuoco. Mimi Kennedy also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) comes to a major decision while Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) looks into his own son’s recent past. David Ramsey and Emily Bett Rickards also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal The political thriller offers its midseason finale. Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Tony Goldwyn and Joshua Malina star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Orville lara (Halston Sage) feels responsible when a fire aboard the ship claims a life. Robert Picardo (“Star Trek: Voyager”) guest stars. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Penny Johnson Jerald also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway The contestants rush to put the final touches on their collections as four designers will have their work shown at New York Fashion Week, before one is chosen as the season’s winner. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) squares off in a high-stakes battle with Dmitri (Paul Johansson), while Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) struggles to resist his transition to full vampire. 9 p.m. Syfy

Life in Pieces Finding a time capsule they buried as children becomes a quest for Heather, Greg and Matt (Betsy Brandt, Colin Hanks, Thomas Sadoski) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

S.W.A.T. Jim Street (Alex Russell) tries to help his mother (guest star Sherilyn Fenn) – who’s behind bars – which forces Hondo (Shemar Moore) to make a decision. Stephanie Sigman, Jay Harrington and Kenny Johnson also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Better Things The quirky family comedy ends its season. Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie star. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Hot Grease This new documentary from Sam Wainwright Douglas, Paul Lovelace and Jessica Wolfson profiles people in the biodiesel industry who are using waste cooking oil as an energy source. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is featured. 9 p.m. Discovery

Jeff Ross Roasts the Border: Live From Brownsville, Texas The comic travels to the U.S.-Mexican border, talking with border agents, immigrants in the country illegally, “coyotes” (smugglers) and locals, who have strong opinions about Trump’s wall. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tyler Perry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Paul Reiser; Priscilla Presley; Ben Affleck. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Writer and director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Kim Fields (“Wrapped Up in Christmas”); Stephanie Beatriz: (“The Light of the Moon” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”); Tina Brown (“The Vanity Fair Diaries”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Christopher Plummer and Dan Stevens (“The Man Who Invented Christmas”). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Irons (“Justice League”); Bellamy Young (“Scandal”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tyler Perry; author John Ridley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs (“Angry Angel”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk LL Cool J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS