ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION

Thursday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Supernatural' on KTLA

Ed Stockly
Contact Reporter

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) secretly goes to work for the military, without telling Leonard and Wolowitz (Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg). Dean Norris (“Under the Dome”) reprises his guest role. Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural Sam, Dean, Jack and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Alexander Calvert, Misha Collins) head west to solve a murder, and Dean gets involved in an old-fashioned gunfight with a famous gunslinger in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey’s Anatomy The hospital falls victim to a computer hacker, affecting every aspect of its operations and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tries to keep things as organized as possible. Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers and Jessica Capshaw also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham The sinister plans of Professor Pyg (guest star Michael Cerveris) continue, targeting Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and attacking an orphanage fundraiser with guests that include Sofia and Penguin (Crystal Reed, Robin Lord Taylor). 8 p.m. Fox

Young Sheldon Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) close call with choking makes him want to have nothing to do with solid food. Also, he learns about comic books for the first time in this new episode. Zoe Perry and Annie Potts also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Christy (Anna Faris) is intrigued by a younger student (guest star Michael Angarano) while Bonnie (Allison Janney) tries to help Natasha (guest star Missi Pyle) deal with motherhood. Guest stars include Briana Cuoco, the younger sister of “The Big Bang Theory’s” Kaley Cuoco. Mimi Kennedy also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) comes to a major decision while Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) looks into his own son’s recent past. David Ramsey and Emily Bett Rickards also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal The political thriller offers its midseason finale. Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Tony Goldwyn and Joshua Malina star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Orville lara (Halston Sage) feels responsible when a fire aboard the ship claims a life. Robert Picardo (“Star Trek: Voyager”) guest stars. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Penny Johnson Jerald also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway The contestants rush to put the final touches on their collections as four designers will have their work shown at New York Fashion Week, before one is chosen as the season’s winner. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton) squares off in a high-stakes battle with Dmitri (Paul Johansson), while Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) struggles to resist his transition to full vampire. 9 p.m. Syfy

Life in Pieces Finding a time capsule they buried as children becomes a quest for Heather, Greg and Matt (Betsy Brandt, Colin Hanks, Thomas Sadoski) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

S.W.A.T. Jim Street (Alex Russell) tries to help his mother (guest star Sherilyn Fenn) – who’s behind bars – which forces Hondo (Shemar Moore) to make a decision. Stephanie Sigman, Jay Harrington and Kenny Johnson also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Better Things The quirky family comedy ends its season. Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie star. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Hot Grease This new documentary from Sam Wainwright Douglas, Paul Lovelace and Jessica Wolfson profiles people in the biodiesel industry who are using waste cooking oil as an energy source. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is featured. 9 p.m. Discovery

Jeff Ross Roasts the Border: Live From Brownsville, Texas The comic travels to the U.S.-Mexican border, talking with border agents, immigrants in the country illegally, “coyotes” (smugglers) and locals, who have strong opinions about Trump’s wall. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tyler Perry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Paul Reiser; Priscilla Presley; Ben Affleck. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Writer and director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Kim Fields (“Wrapped Up in Christmas”); Stephanie Beatriz: (“The Light of the Moon” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”); Tina Brown (“The Vanity Fair Diaries”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Christopher Plummer and Dan Stevens (“The Man Who Invented Christmas”). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Irons (“Justice League”); Bellamy Young (“Scandal”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tyler Perry; author John Ridley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs (“Angry Angel”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk LL Cool J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Behind closed doors at sex-rehab centers; what happens when one dies. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors U.S. life expectancy rates; former “Bling Ring” reality star’s addiction; dirty restaurants. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton; Jacob Tremblay; science guy Steve Spangler. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Shemar Moore (“S.W.A.T.”); Elizabeth Smart (“I Am Elizabeth Smart”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Whoopi Goldberg. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A mom who left her family when her daughter was 13 says her ex lets the girl get away with anything. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Kim Kardashian West (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley Writer-director Dee Rees; Jason Mitchell. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Actor-writer-director Jordan Peele. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ben Affleck; Greta Gerwig; Dead & Company performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Julia Roberts; Frankie Shaw; Manchester Orchestra performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Alex Lahey; Michel’Le Baptiste with the band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Debra Messing; Taran Killam; Sam Rockwell; Bebe Rexha performs with Florida Georgia Line. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Billy Ray Cyrus; Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of Nov. 12 - 18, 2017, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°