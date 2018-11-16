Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances: John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway' on PBS

SERIES
VICE This new episode of the news magazine series explores the effect the Trump administration’s border polices have had on the fates of asylum seekers. 7:30 p.m. HBO
MacGyver An Irish military intelligence officer claims to know the whereabouts of a bomb maker Mac (Lucas Till) has been hunting for years in this new episode of the rebooted series. 8 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Determined to make a clean break with Liam (guest star Adam Huber) and move on with her life, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) tries to prove to Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) and his family that he is her true love. Nicollette Sheridan, Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras, Maddison Brown and Alan Dale also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) is concerned when Eddie’s (Hudson Yang) substitute English teacher throws out the class syllabus. Also, Louis and Honey (Randall Park, Chelsey Crisp) try to find a workout group that can help both of them lose weight in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing After a series of rejections sends her into a depression, Mandy (Molly McCook) is ready to abandon her dream of becoming a designer. Nancy Travis and Tim Allen also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Cool Kids When Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) is invited to an exclusive potluck for Thanksgiving, she takes Sid (Leslie Jordan) as her plus-one, leaving Hank and Charlie (David Alan Grier, Martin Mull) on their own in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) gets more than she bargained for during a day out with Darryl (Pete Gardner) in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances The new episode “John Leguizamo’s Road to Broadway” is a behind-the-scenes documentary that reveals the creative process for the performer’s latest show, “Latin History for Morons,” which earned Leguizamo a special Tony Award. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In Denver, a Native American eatery has a new way to serve bison. Also, a diner in Nashville, Tenn., takes lamb to the next level, and at Yellowstone National Park, host Guy Fieri finds a brand-new barbecue joint with brisket. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus The second and final Rick James episode of this live action/animated series. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Van Helsing Mohamad (Trezzo Mahoro) struggles to break out of his prison, while Sam (Christopher Heyerdahl) comes closer to achieving his ultimate destiny in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
MOVIES
The Cured Ellen Page and Sam Keeley star in writer-director David Freyne’s 2017 horror drama, which opens in Ireland five years after a plague cut a devastating swath across Europe, transforming its victims into violent zombies. Although a cure was devised, it proved effective only for about 75% of survivors. 8 p.m. Showtime
Thoroughbreds Screenwriter Cory Finley made his directorial debut with this 2017 pitch-black comic thriller that follows a high-school student (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her sociopathic friend (Olivia Cooke) as they plot to hire a young drug dealer (Anton Yelchin) to commit murder. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Willem Dafoe. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Eric Bana (“Dirty John”); Mike Tyson; Dwayne Johnson (“Titan Games”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tessa Thompson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Milo Manheim and dancer Witney Carson (“Dancing With the Stars”) Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Rolonda Watts; LeAnn Locken (“The Real Housewives of Dallas”); Shonee Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alexander Skarsgard (“The Little Drummer Girl”); Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Viola Davis; Michelle Rodriguez; Elizabeth Debicki. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Doctors discuss their frustration with mass shootings as a public health crisis. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Lisa Edelstein (“The Good Doctor”); DJ Kass performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Kids’ vitamins; lip balm; ketchup for hair color; sonogram nail art; a surprise “trip” for health. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Dylan McDermott; Paul Dano; Jodie Sweetin and NeNe Leakes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve NFL star Sterling Shepard; Emi Secrest performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman who catfishes tells why she has been pretending to be a man online for so long and meets the man whose photo she's been using. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine (“The Voice”); Average Andy competes on “The Titan Games,” with host Dwayne Johnson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Turmoil inside the White House: Maggie Haberman, the New York Times; Jonathan Lemire, the Associated Press; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher (Season finale) Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin); former world chess champion Garry Kasparov; Van Jones; historian Nancy MacLean; Steve Schmidt. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson Rep.-elect Katie Hill (D-Palmdale); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); John Iadarola, the Young Turks; Heidi Hamilton, Dish Nation; Gianno Caldwell, Fox News; Blues Traveler performs. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Benicio Del Toro; Mariah Carey performs with Ty Dolla Sign. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Timothée Chalamet; Sonia Sotomayor; Graham Kay. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. FSN; the Ducks host the Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. FSPrime.
