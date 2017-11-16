Friday's TV highlights: 'Hell's Kitchen' on Fox

SERIES

MacGyver MacGyver and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) become thieves in order to expose a dealer in stolen artworks, then find themselves swindled out of the artwork they swiped. Billy Baldwin and Curtis Armstrong guest star. 8 p.m. CBS

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend After Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) moves back to the East Coast, she wonders whether she made the right decision. Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Scott Michael Foster, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hell's Kitchen The chefs are in teams and must prepare six dishes in 25 minutes. Each team has to boot one of its chefs every three minutes, and the weakest cooks who survive the round have to prepare one of chef Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes. 8 p.m. Fox

Active Shooter: America Under Fire The documentary series ends its first season, but there’s probably already enough new material for a second. The April 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School, Colo., is revisited in the season finale. 8 p.m. Showtime

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) is put in a difficult spot during a bank robbery. Scott Caan and Chi McBride also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) wants to have the launch party for her new book in the store where she first decided to become a writer. Jaime Camil also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

Great Performances The play “Indecent” centers on a 1923 Broadway controversy. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits This new episode features performances from Seattle’s folk-rock group the Head and the Heart and New Orleans bluesman Benjamin Booker. 9 p.m. KLCS

The Exorcist Marcus and Tomas (Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera) start the exorcism, which could have an impact on all the residents of the foster home. Guest stars include Alicia Witt and Hunter Dillon. John Cho and Li Jun Li also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Z Nation Warren (Kellita Smith) and her comrades happen upon a mysterious stranger whom they initially suspect of being a grave robber. Nat Zang also stars. 9 p.m. Syfy

20/20 The new episode “Wonder Boy” follows Nathaniel Newman, who was born with a cranio-facial condition known as Treacher Collins. 10 p.m. ABC

Superstition The Hastings clan get a visit from a local mystic, who insists that she may well hold the answer to permanently defeating The Dredge (W. Earl Brown). Brad James, Mario Van Peebles, Robinne Lee, Demetria McKinney and Morgana Van Peebles also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

The Legend of... With Chris Jericho Wrestler Chris Jericho investigates Butch Cassidy’s most brazen heist in Castle Gate, Utah, in the premiere of this new series. 11 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are featured in this new concert film that follows the first tour the couple, married for over two decades, have taken together since 2007. Filmed last summer during the couple’s 60-plus-stop tour, this documentary from filmmakers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz includes both performance footage and offstage scenes. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ben Affleck; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Armie Hammer; Janina Gavankar. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Football preview: Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater. Chris Wallace; Bob Eubanks; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Joanne Froggatt, Sophie McShera and Lesley Nicol. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Ben Affleck. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Bob Saget. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Gary Owen (“All Def Comedy”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk J.K. Simmons; Jacob Tremblay. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A woman’s baby is kidnapped out of her womb and held for ransom; Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Damaris Phillips, Food Network; a hotel that allows horses. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Tyler Perry (“Higher Is Waiting”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jacob Tremblay (“Wonder”); Billy Ray Cyrus; author Lauren Wilson (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Anthony Anderson. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A conversation with a woman who left her family when her daughter was 13 continues. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS