Friday's TV highlights: 'Hell's Kitchen' on Fox

SERIES
MacGyver MacGyver and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) become thieves in order to expose a dealer in stolen artworks, then find themselves swindled out of the artwork they swiped. Billy Baldwin and Curtis Armstrong guest star. 8 p.m. CBS
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend After Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) moves back to the East Coast, she wonders whether she made the right decision. Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Scott Michael Foster, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Hell's Kitchen The chefs are in teams and must prepare six dishes in 25 minutes. Each team has to boot one of its chefs every three minutes, and the weakest cooks who survive the round have to prepare one of chef Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes. 8 p.m. Fox
Active Shooter: America Under Fire The documentary series ends its first season, but there’s probably already enough new material for a second. The April 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School, Colo., is revisited in the season finale. 8 p.m. Showtime
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) is put in a difficult spot during a bank robbery. Scott Caan and Chi McBride also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) wants to have the launch party for her new book in the store where she first decided to become a writer. Jaime Camil also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances The play “Indecent” centers on a 1923 Broadway controversy. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits This new episode features performances from Seattle’s folk-rock group the Head and the Heart and New Orleans bluesman Benjamin Booker. 9 p.m. KLCS
The Exorcist Marcus and Tomas (Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera) start the exorcism, which could have an impact on all the residents of the foster home. Guest stars include Alicia Witt and Hunter Dillon. John Cho and Li Jun Li also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Z Nation Warren (Kellita Smith) and her comrades happen upon a mysterious stranger whom they initially suspect of being a grave robber. Nat Zang also stars. 9 p.m. Syfy
20/20 The new episode “Wonder Boy” follows Nathaniel Newman, who was born with a cranio-facial condition known as Treacher Collins. 10 p.m. ABC
Superstition The Hastings clan get a visit from a local mystic, who insists that she may well hold the answer to permanently defeating The Dredge (W. Earl Brown). Brad James, Mario Van Peebles, Robinne Lee, Demetria McKinney and Morgana Van Peebles also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
The Legend of... With Chris Jericho Wrestler Chris Jericho investigates Butch Cassidy’s most brazen heist in Castle Gate, Utah, in the premiere of this new series. 11 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are featured in this new concert film that follows the first tour the couple, married for over two decades, have taken together since 2007. Filmed last summer during the couple’s 60-plus-stop tour, this documentary from filmmakers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz includes both performance footage and offstage scenes. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ben Affleck; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Armie Hammer; Janina Gavankar. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Football preview: Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater. Chris Wallace; Bob Eubanks; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Joanne Froggatt, Sophie McShera and Lesley Nicol. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Ben Affleck. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bob Saget. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Gary Owen (“All Def Comedy”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk J.K. Simmons; Jacob Tremblay. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A woman’s baby is kidnapped out of her womb and held for ransom; Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Damaris Phillips, Food Network; a hotel that allows horses. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Tyler Perry (“Higher Is Waiting”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jacob Tremblay (“Wonder”); Billy Ray Cyrus; author Lauren Wilson (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Anthony Anderson. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A conversation with a woman who left her family when her daughter was 13 continues. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”); Lin-Manuel Miranda. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Singer Ashanti. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The House tax bill; the Senate Republican tax bill; sexual misconduct accusations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: Jackie Calmes, Los Angeles Times; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Jeremy Peters, the New York Times; Ed O'Keefe, the Washington Post. (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (Season finale) Environmentalist Bill McKibben; Chelsea Handler; journalist Carl Bernstein; author Max Brooks; author Rebecca Traister. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
Tavis Smiley Alan and Marilyn Bergman. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Chastain; Timothée Chalamet; Justin Verlander; Kate Upton; musical tribute to Sharon Jones. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norah O’Donnell; Dead & Company performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
TV listings for the week of Nov. 12 - 18, 2017 in PDF format