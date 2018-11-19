Monday's TV highlights: 'The Neighborhood' on CBS

Ferrari: Race to Immortality Daryl Goodrich’s 2017 documentary looks back at the golden age of motor racing in the 1950s, when Scuderia Ferrari, the racing division of the iconic auto manufacturer, stopped at nothing to retain their racing crown, pushing cars and drivers alike to their limits. At the center of the story is Enzo Ferrari, who was driven to win at any cost. 9 p.m. Starz