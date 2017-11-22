Thursday's TV highlights: 'Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars' on KOCE

SERIES

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) continue to search for Jack (Alexander Calvert), even as Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) bears down on them, in the new episode “War of the Worlds.” 8 p.m. KTLA

Young Sheldon Sheldon uses his skill with numbers to help his father (Lance Barber) shape his school’s football team into a winning squad on a new episode of “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff. Jim Parsons narrates. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) gives up cable TV to help Christy (Anna Faris) pay for law-school applications on a new episode of the sitcom. 9 p.m. CBS

Arrow Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) plans for Thanksgiving are interrupted when duty calls once again in a new episode of the superhero drama. 9 p.m. KTLA

SPECIALS

McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade The 84th annual procession down State Street in Chicago gets underway. 6 a.m. WGN America

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight anchor coverage of Macy’s annual parade in New York, which marks its 91st edition this year. Scheduled performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Mraz and the cast of the Broadway show “Waitress.” 9 a.m. CBS

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade “Today’s” Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker provide commentary, and Gwen Stefani, Patti LaBelle, Sara Evans and Smokey Robinson are among the slated performers. 9 a.m. NBC

The National Dog Show Canines compete to be best in show at the annual event presented by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. David Frei and “Seinfeld’s” John O’Hurley returns as hosts. Noon NBC

30th Anniversary of Soul Train Special This new special remembers the long-running dance show hosted by the late Don Cornelius. 10 p.m. BET

MOVIES

Gone With the Wind Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh star in director Victor Fleming’s lavish 1939 blockbuster based on Margaret Mitchell’s bestseller about life in the South before, during and after the Civil War. 6 and 11 a.m., 4 and 9 p.m. SundanceTV

Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars Author Lucy Maud Montgomery’s plucky young red-headed Canadian orphan (Ella Ballentine) is back in this new TV movie. Martin Sheen also stars. 7 p.m. KOCE

The Mistletoe Inn Alicia Witt stars as an aspiring novelist who finds romance at a quaint Vermont inn in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; Willie Nelson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chefs Eddie Jackson, Rocco DiSpirito and Sandra Lee; Thanksgiving Day parades; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Trevor Noah; Anna Camp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Joy Behar’s birthday celebration; Taraji P. Henson. 10 a.m. KABC

Harry Jussie Smollett; author Ms. Pat (“Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat”). 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Fixing Thanksgiving meal disasters; Rebecca Romijn. 2 p.m. KCOP

The Real Keyshia Cole guest co-hosts; Idris Elba. 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley Singer Dee Dee Bridgewater; street artist Shepard Fairey. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Conan Ellen Page; Impractical Jokers. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld; TV personality Robert Irwin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Conan O’Brien; Tig Notaro. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Tracy Morgan; Billy Joel performs; Paul Shaffer sits in with the band. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Seth’s brother Josh Meyers and parents Hilary and Larry Meyers. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Fassbender; Ana De Armas; animal expert Jack Hanna. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Neil deGrasse Tyson; Against Me! performs; Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). 1:37 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Football The Vikings play the Lions, the Chargers challenge the Cowboys, and the Giants battle the Redskins in a full day’s worth of gridiron matchups. 9:30 a.m. Fox; 1:30 p.m. CBS; 5:30 p.m. NBC

