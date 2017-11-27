Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' on CBS

SERIES

The Flash The four-series crossover event that began Monday on “Supergirl” and “Arrow” continues on a new episode of this superhero drama before concluding on a new “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA

This Is Us On a new episode of the hit family drama, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) takes the teenage Randall (Niles Fitch) to check out several colleges, while in the present day, the adult Randall (Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown) faces a tough decision. 9 p.m. NBC

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Andrew Zimmern samples the fare in Stockholm, then Jerusalem, in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Who Killed Tupac? This new episode probes the theory that an East Coast versus West Coast rap rivalry led to the hip-hop star’s killing. 10 p.m. A&E

Drunk History For a “Drunk History Christmas Special,” host Derek Waters welcomes a trio of tipsy guests to narrate re-enactments of Washington (Rob Corddry) crossing the Delaware, Charles Dickens (Colin Hanks) writing “A Christmas Carol” and Teddy Roosevelt’s (Ken Marino) banning Christmas trees from the White House. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Village of the Damned This new true-crime series examines tragic events in a small town in New York that led some residents to suspect it was cursed. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

The Long Road Home On a new episode of this fact-based Iraq War drama, Aguero (E.J. Bonilla) is forced to make an impossible choice, while back at Ft. Hood, LeAnn and Gina (Sarah Wayne Callies, Kate Bosworth) must deliver a grim report on casualties to family members. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Drop the Mic Pop music’s Vanessa Hudgens challenges NFL star Michael Bennett, and talk-show host James Corden faces off against reality-TV star Nicole Richie on a new episode of the competition series. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Burl Ives narrates this classic stop-motion animated tale based on the holiday hit by Johnny Marks about the plucky young misfit who has a series of misadventures before being asked to guide Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. 8 p.m. CBS

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and other supermodels take to the catwalk in Shanghai, China, in this annual special that also features musical performances by Miguel, Harry Styles, Chinese pop star Jane Zhang and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. 10 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tony Hawk; Jim Belushi; Heroes Among Us. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daisy Ridley; Miss Universe 2018; Petra Nemcova. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nikki DeLoach, Giving Tuesday; performance from “Something Rotten.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Trace Adkins. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Daisy Ridley; Jeffrey Donovan (“Shut Eye”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Witnesses discuss the murder of Laci Peterson. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Recipes for healthy indulgences; disturbing skin conditions; filler craze; tackling toothaches. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Kris Jenner; Jay Pharoah (“White Famous”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Teenage runaway faces her mother for the first time in more than a month. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mark Hamill; Ben Platt; Liam Payne performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real DeVon Franklin (“The Hollywood Commandments”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Writer-director-actor Greta Gerwig. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan MLB pitcher Justin Verlander; Jay Pharoah. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daisy Ridley; Jim Belushi; Liam Gallagher. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Bono; Bryan Cranston; Alicia Keyes; DJ Khaled. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE

Late Night With Seth Meyers Saoirse Ronan; Rachel Brosnahan; Michelle Wolf; Will Dorsey Jr. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Hockey: The Kings take on the Red Wings. 4:30 p.m. FSN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Nov. 26 - Dec. 2, 2017 in PDF format

This week's TV Movies