Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Vikings' on History

SERIES

Riverdale The Black Hood serial killer challenges the townspeople to remain sinless for 48 hours, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) believes she knows who the killer is. Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Ashleigh Murray also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Empire Porsha (Ta’Rhonda Jones) isn’t happy about the work schedule that her producer (guest star Forest Whitaker) has her on, while Lucious (Terrence Howard) tries to prove that he’s overcome the effects of the explosion. Demi Moore, Taye Diggs and Phylicia Rashad also guest star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Speechless Nick Viall (“The Bachelor”) guest stars in this new episode as a new acquaintance JJ (Micah Fowler) makes while visiting a college. Mason Cook, Minnie Driver and John Ross Bowie also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson (Mariska Hargitay) discloses secrets of her own past to help a sexual-assault victim (guest star Melora Walters) recall details of an attack. Joanna Going also guest stars. Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty It’s Thanksgiving for the Carringtons, and Blake (Grant Show) sees hopes for an ideal holiday unravel, as he gets into arguments with both Fallon and Steven (Elizabeth Gillies, James Mackay). 9 p.m. KTLA

Modern Family Members of the family recall their own brushes with celebrity in a new episode of the comedy. Phil (Ty Burrell) showed a house to a music star; Jay (Ed O’Neill) did jury duty with a well-known athlete and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) met a playwright and a popular actor-comedian. 9 p.m. ABC

Vikings The action-packed historical drama opens its fifth season with a two-hour episode as Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) asserts his authority over the Great Heathen Army that threatens the very heart of England. Jonathan Rhys Meyers joins the cast. 9 p.m. History

Chicago P.D. A congressman (guest star Scott Bryce) who is friends with Voight (Jason Beghe) is found unconscious in his hotel room with the dead body of a young woman. 10 p.m. NBC

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Ozzy and Jack Osbourne board their new RV and head north to Kentucky horse country before visiting a giant replica of Noah’s Ark, complete with dinosaurs in cages, in this new episode. 10 p.m. A&E

The A Word Eddie (Greg McHugh) is determined to teach Joe (Max Vento) how to ride a bike, while Rebecca (Molly Wright) tries to help Alison and Paul (Morven Christie, Lee Ingleby) away to spend a weekend alone together. Pooky Quesnel also stars in this new episode of the imported drama. 10 p.m. Sundance

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Kelly Rowland and George Lopez join Martha and Snoop for “Taco Tuesday” then Kelly and Sharon Osbourne help celebrate the holidays with Rae Sremmurd in two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

SPECIALS

Christmas in Rockefeller Center The annual lighting of the holiday tree is celebrated with performances from Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani, The Tenors, Harry Connick Jr., Auli'i Cravalho, Seal and Train. Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb are the hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo The Grammy-winning music performs at the iconic New York showplace. 10 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Boyega; Sebastian Stan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Candace Cameron Bure; the LA Auto Show. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Joe Keery. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan John Boyega (“Star Wars: the Last Jedi”); Rachel Bloom; Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Must-see movies; Southeast Asian-inspired recipes. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Suzanne Somers; Janee Bolden; Darius Rucker. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Dreams and what they can tell people about their health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Germs soda-can lids might harbor; rubbing alcohol may help with hot flashes; kids play with a snake. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Jermaine Dupri (“The Rap Game”); Ariel Winter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Carol Burnett; Bellamy Young (“Scandal”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A young woman says she hates her appearance so much that she rarely leaves her house. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bryan Cranston; Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer; Daya performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Terrence J (“Are You the One?”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip-hop artist and activist Talib Kweli. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Eric McCormack; Rob Riggle. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Boyega; Kevin Nealon; Fallonventions. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC