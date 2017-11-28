Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Vikings' on History

SERIES
Riverdale The Black Hood serial killer challenges the townspeople to remain sinless for 48 hours, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) believes she knows who the killer is. Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Ashleigh Murray also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Empire Porsha (Ta’Rhonda Jones) isn’t happy about the work schedule that her producer (guest star Forest Whitaker) has her on, while Lucious (Terrence Howard) tries to prove that he’s overcome the effects of the explosion. Demi Moore, Taye Diggs and Phylicia Rashad also guest star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless Nick Viall (“The Bachelor”) guest stars in this new episode as a new acquaintance JJ (Micah Fowler) makes while visiting a college. Mason Cook, Minnie Driver and John Ross Bowie also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson (Mariska Hargitay) discloses secrets of her own past to help a sexual-assault victim (guest star Melora Walters) recall details of an attack. Joanna Going also guest stars. Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty It’s Thanksgiving for the Carringtons, and Blake (Grant Show) sees hopes for an ideal holiday unravel, as he gets into arguments with both Fallon and Steven (Elizabeth Gillies, James Mackay). 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family Members of the family recall their own brushes with celebrity in a new episode of the comedy. Phil (Ty Burrell) showed a house to a music star; Jay (Ed O’Neill) did jury duty with a well-known athlete and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) met a playwright and a popular actor-comedian. 9 p.m. ABC
Vikings The action-packed historical drama opens its fifth season with a two-hour episode as Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) asserts his authority over the Great Heathen Army that threatens the very heart of England. Jonathan Rhys Meyers joins the cast. 9 p.m. History
Chicago P.D. A congressman (guest star Scott Bryce) who is friends with Voight (Jason Beghe) is found unconscious in his hotel room with the dead body of a young woman. 10 p.m. NBC
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour Ozzy and Jack Osbourne board their new RV and head north to Kentucky horse country before visiting a giant replica of Noah’s Ark, complete with dinosaurs in cages, in this new episode. 10 p.m. A&E
The A Word Eddie (Greg McHugh) is determined to teach Joe (Max Vento) how to ride a bike, while Rebecca (Molly Wright) tries to help Alison and Paul (Morven Christie, Lee Ingleby) away to spend a weekend alone together. Pooky Quesnel also stars in this new episode of the imported drama. 10 p.m. Sundance
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Kelly Rowland and George Lopez join Martha and Snoop for “Taco Tuesday” then Kelly and Sharon Osbourne help celebrate the holidays with Rae Sremmurd in two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. VH1
SPECIALS
Christmas in Rockefeller Center The annual lighting of the holiday tree is celebrated with performances from Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani, The Tenors, Harry Connick Jr., Auli'i Cravalho, Seal and Train. Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb are the hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo The Grammy-winning music performs at the iconic New York showplace. 10 p.m. CBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Boyega; Sebastian Stan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Candace Cameron Bure; the LA Auto Show. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Joe Keery. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan John Boyega (“Star Wars: the Last Jedi”); Rachel Bloom; Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Must-see movies; Southeast Asian-inspired recipes. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Suzanne Somers; Janee Bolden; Darius Rucker. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Dreams and what they can tell people about their health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Germs soda-can lids might harbor; rubbing alcohol may help with hot flashes; kids play with a snake. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jermaine Dupri (“The Rap Game”); Ariel Winter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Carol Burnett; Bellamy Young (“Scandal”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A young woman says she hates her appearance so much that she rarely leaves her house. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bryan Cranston; Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer; Daya performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Terrence J (“Are You the One?”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip-hop artist and activist Talib Kweli. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Eric McCormack; Rob Riggle. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Boyega; Kevin Nealon; Fallonventions. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Justin Timberlake; Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live James Franco; Octavia Spencer; Brooklynn Prince; BTS. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley Former Sec. of Labor Robert Reich. (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Armie Hammer; Juno Temple; Charlie Puth performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Rachel Bloom; Will Dorsey Jr. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Nov. 26 - Dec. 2, 2017 in PDF format