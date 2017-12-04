Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

SERIES
The Flash Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) is abducted by Anumet (returning guest star Katee Sackhoff) and is forced to perform a tricky medical procedure. The Flash (Grant Gustin) also becomes a prisoner in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Middle In its final season, the family comedy marks its 200th episode. Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Atticus Shaffer, Eden Sher and Charlie McDermott star. 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon Riggs and Murtaugh (Clayne Crawford, Damon Wayans Sr.) try to separate fiction from fact when an investigation draws them into a world of conspiracy theories. Kristen Gutoskie, Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm and Jordana Brewster also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Will & Grace When Will, Grace, Karen and Jack (Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes) wish they could have experienced Christmas in old New York, they’re magically transported back to the early 20th century, and soon realize the past was not quite as romantic or open to diversity as they pictured it in this imaginative holiday episode. 9 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends travel back to the era of Vikings, where Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) reappears. Franz Drameh, Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh and Victor Garber also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) becomes immersed in his company’s giving-back-to-the-community campaign in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Mick Chip (Thomas Barbusca) discovers he was conceived during an affair his mother (guest star Tricia O’Kelley) had and decides to find his biological father. Kaitlin Olson, Scott MacArthur, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Jack Stanton and Carla Jimenez also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Major Crimes When a well-known attorney celebrated for her defense of oppressed women is found dead, the long list of high-profile suspects includes family members, a film director and a former football player as a four-eisode story arc begins. Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey and Tony Denison star. 9 p.m. TNT
Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) tries to make working Christmas Eve at the store lively and memorable for her co-workers in this new holiday-themed episode. Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos and Nichole Bloom also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC
The Mayor Courtney (Brandon Micheal Hall) tries to prevent a legendary music venue from shutting down over financial struggles by staging a festival to raise the needed funds. Rapper E-40 guest stars as himself. Yvette Nicole Brown and Lea Michele also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine The entire precinct attends a funeral in Los Angeles, only to miss their flight back to the East Coast, and Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) will miss his interview for a major promotion. Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Stripped This new eight-episode unscripted series explores how different households (one per episode) respond to having virtually everything but the barest essential stripped away from them for 21 days. On the first day, the participants give up everything except toilet paper, water and food. 10 p.m. Bravo
The Long Road Home Pfc. Tomas Young (Noel Fisher) gets a crash course in the harsh realities of war when Millenberger’s (Jeremy Sisto) troops come under gunfire, and Denomy (Jason Ritter) tries to rescue the stranded platoon in this new episode of the war drama. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Teachers Ms. Bennigan (Katie O’Brien) decides to work up her courage and ask Hot Dad (recurring guest star Ryan Caltagirone) out on a date, while the school is going through a chicken pox epidemic. Katy Colloton also stars. 10 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Everlane founder Michael Preysman; author Stanley Bing. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Claire Foy; Matt Smith; Naomi Judd. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America James Franco; author Ginger Zee; Seal performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nasiba Adilova, the Tot; Hill Harper (“The Good Doctor”); Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Children’s Miracle Network; Dave Dettman (“Dr. Gadget”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Naomi Judd. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan James Franco; Lily James; Brett Young performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Corey Lewandowski; Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Elvis Duran, the Jingle Ball concert. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ana Gasteyer; Keltie Knight; Hilary Duff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Women say a prominent doctor used his sought-after treatments as leverage to extract sexual favors. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors DIY liver flush; herpes at the makeup counter; the overnight secret to a more healthful breakfast. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”); Michael Rappaport (“This Book Has Balls”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jay Pharoah; pets named dog & cat of the year by the ASPCA; Carly Chaikin. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says she has eight to 10 alternate personalities that protect her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; the National performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Guillermo Díaz (“The Dating Game Killer”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
SoCal Connected The ethical dilemmas of what to do with 1 million unused embryos. The outdoor clothing company Patagonia profits while pampering employees and protecting the environment. (N) 8 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jean-Claude Van Damme; Barkhad Abdi. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon; Patton Oswalt; Wiz Khalifa; Ty Dolla Sign. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Saoirse Ronan; author Van Jones; Morrissey performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tracee Ellis Ross; author Amanda de Cadenet. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Matthew Broderick; Gina Rodriguez; Christopher Meloni. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Shannon; Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson; Hiss Golden Messenger; Brooks Wackerman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Michael Kelly; Bad Suns perform; Amber Stevens West. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
