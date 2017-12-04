Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

SERIES

The Flash Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) is abducted by Anumet (returning guest star Katee Sackhoff) and is forced to perform a tricky medical procedure. The Flash (Grant Gustin) also becomes a prisoner in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle In its final season, the family comedy marks its 200th episode. Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Atticus Shaffer, Eden Sher and Charlie McDermott star. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon Riggs and Murtaugh (Clayne Crawford, Damon Wayans Sr.) try to separate fiction from fact when an investigation draws them into a world of conspiracy theories. Kristen Gutoskie, Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm and Jordana Brewster also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Will & Grace When Will, Grace, Karen and Jack (Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes) wish they could have experienced Christmas in old New York, they’re magically transported back to the early 20th century, and soon realize the past was not quite as romantic or open to diversity as they pictured it in this imaginative holiday episode. 9 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends travel back to the era of Vikings, where Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) reappears. Franz Drameh, Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh and Victor Garber also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) becomes immersed in his company’s giving-back-to-the-community campaign in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

The Mick Chip (Thomas Barbusca) discovers he was conceived during an affair his mother (guest star Tricia O’Kelley) had and decides to find his biological father. Kaitlin Olson, Scott MacArthur, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Jack Stanton and Carla Jimenez also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Major Crimes When a well-known attorney celebrated for her defense of oppressed women is found dead, the long list of high-profile suspects includes family members, a film director and a former football player as a four-eisode story arc begins. Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey and Tony Denison star. 9 p.m. TNT

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) tries to make working Christmas Eve at the store lively and memorable for her co-workers in this new holiday-themed episode. Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos and Nichole Bloom also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC

The Mayor Courtney (Brandon Micheal Hall) tries to prevent a legendary music venue from shutting down over financial struggles by staging a festival to raise the needed funds. Rapper E-40 guest stars as himself. Yvette Nicole Brown and Lea Michele also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine The entire precinct attends a funeral in Los Angeles, only to miss their flight back to the East Coast, and Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) will miss his interview for a major promotion. Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Stripped This new eight-episode unscripted series explores how different households (one per episode) respond to having virtually everything but the barest essential stripped away from them for 21 days. On the first day, the participants give up everything except toilet paper, water and food. 10 p.m. Bravo

The Long Road Home Pfc. Tomas Young (Noel Fisher) gets a crash course in the harsh realities of war when Millenberger’s (Jeremy Sisto) troops come under gunfire, and Denomy (Jason Ritter) tries to rescue the stranded platoon in this new episode of the war drama. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Teachers Ms. Bennigan (Katie O’Brien) decides to work up her courage and ask Hot Dad (recurring guest star Ryan Caltagirone) out on a date, while the school is going through a chicken pox epidemic. Katy Colloton also stars. 10 p.m. TV Land

CBS This Morning Everlane founder Michael Preysman; author Stanley Bing. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Claire Foy; Matt Smith; Naomi Judd. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America James Franco; author Ginger Zee; Seal performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nasiba Adilova, the Tot; Hill Harper (“The Good Doctor”); Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Children’s Miracle Network; Dave Dettman (“Dr. Gadget”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Naomi Judd. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan James Franco; Lily James; Brett Young performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Corey Lewandowski; Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Elvis Duran, the Jingle Ball concert. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ana Gasteyer; Keltie Knight; Hilary Duff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Women say a prominent doctor used his sought-after treatments as leverage to extract sexual favors. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors DIY liver flush; herpes at the makeup counter; the overnight secret to a more healthful breakfast. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”); Michael Rappaport (“This Book Has Balls”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jay Pharoah; pets named dog & cat of the year by the ASPCA; Carly Chaikin. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says she has eight to 10 alternate personalities that protect her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; the National performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC