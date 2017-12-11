Monday's TV highlights: 'The Gifted' on Fox

SERIES

Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) botches his effort to help Vanessa (Leah Remini) get a date with a handsome personal trainer (guest star Eduardo Verastegui) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Great Christmas Light Fight In this double episode, Florida neighbors pit their elaborate holiday displays against each other for Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak to judge. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucifer Now that the Sinnerman (guest star Kevin Carroll) seems to no longer be a threat, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is eager to go back into his devilish ways, but his conscience is bothered by the possibility of someone else being victimized. Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Rachael Harris also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Andi (Liza Snyder) calls Adam (Matt LeBlanc) on the carpet for only considering male applicants for a position as a project manager when a very qualified woman (guest star Lilah Richcreek) seeks the job. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Superior Donuts Touched by the spirit of the Christmas season, Franco (Jermaine Fowler) convinces Arthur (Judd Hirsch) and the Superior Donuts regular customers to help a homeless man (guest star Keith David) get back on his feet after he falls ill in the shop. David Koechner, Rell Battle, Katey Sagal and Maz Jobrani also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Valor The team is sent on a mission that could prove dire for Nora and Gallo (Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr), even if it is successful. W. Tre Davis, Corbin Reid, Charlie Barnett, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Gifted In the show’s midseason finale Jace (Cy Bell) must give something to Dr. Campbell (guest star Garret Dillahunt) that could seal the fates of others as the rest of the mutants can’t agree on what their next move should be. Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship The four remaining bakers celebrate two holiday traditions as they tackle challenges involving Hanukkah jelly doughnuts and Christmas fruitcake. 9 p.m. Food Network

9JKL Actor-filmmaker Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”) guest stars as the director of Josh’s (Mark Feuerstein) movie in this new episode. Linda Lavin, Elliott Gould, David Walton and Matt Murray also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion While Cabe (Robert Patrick) and the team anxiously await the verdict from his trial, which could send him to prison, Walter (Elyes Gabel) and the others try to help a trapped dog. 10 p.m. CBS

The Bachelor This special episode of the unscripted series previews the 22nd round, debuting Jan. 1. Auto racer Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the man who will do the choosing and talks about the ongoing impact that having competed on “The Bachelorette” has had on him and his love life. Chris Harrison hosts. 10 p.m. ABC

Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics The six-part docu-series ends with a new episode that chronicles how a band of dissatisfied artists left the DC Comics stable and struck out on their own to form a company. This new home allowed Kirkman and his peers to retain creative control of the characters they created. 10 p.m. AMC

Better Late Than Never Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman and comic Jeff Dye resume their globetrotting adventures as this comic travel show begins its second season with a preview episode, before starting its weekly run with a two-hour season premiere on New Year’s Day. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic A winter wonderland wedding – inspired by the movie “Frozen” – is featured in this new special. 8 p.m. Freeform

MOVIES

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution This new documentary from filmmaker Jamie Redford – son of Robert Redford – explores efforts to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. 8 p.m. HBO

A Gray State In 2010, Iraq war veteran David Crowley, an aspiring filmmaker and darling of the tea party and the extreme right, began production on a grim drama set in a dystopian near-future where a tyrannical federal government tramples on civil liberties. Crowley and his family were later found dead in their Minnesota home and filmmaker Erik Nelson’s documentary examines that incident. 10 p.m. A&E

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Zendaya; Golden Globe nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cat Cora; Sandie Newton; Jackie Slater; Vivica A. Fox (“A Christmas Cruise”); Dave Dettma; dancers Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Children’s Miracle Network. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Zendaya (“The Greatest Showman”); Bernadette Peters (Broadway’s “Hello, Dolly!”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Food-borne bacteria hijack the body; Patricia Heaton. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The latest alternative therapy to get rid of pain; bargains; how children cause parents to age. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Joey Lawrence; Danielle Brooks. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jenna and Barbara Bush; Nikki Ross. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jennifer Hudson (“The Voice”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Film festival winner: “Ties That Bind.” (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour on PBS (Premiere) 11 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ed Helms; Fareed Zakaria. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Zendaya; Billy Crudup; Big Sean and Metro Boomin perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Matt Damon; Rahm Emanuel; Juanes performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS