Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bull' on CBS

SERIES

NCIS James Morrison (“24”) guest stars as an senator protected by Sloane and Torres (Maria Bello, Wilmer Valderrama) during a holiday-season trip to Afghanistan. Due to a medical emergency the group tries to get back to the U.S. as quickly as possible. Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”) also guest stars. Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Middle Mike (Neil Flynn) isn’t happy when his inflatable snowman becomes a target of repeated vandalism. Brick (Atticus Shaffer) tackles one of the major challenges of the holiday season: wrapping a gift. Guest star Jen Ray returns. Charlie McDermott, Patricia Heaton and Eden Sher also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon Just when Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) is about to leave for a Hawaiian holiday vacation with his family, he and Riggs (Clayne Crawford) are called to investigate the murder of someone Murtaugh knew well in the show’s midseason finale. Kristen Gutoskie and Rex Linn continue their guest roles, and Martin Donovan also guest stars. Jordana Brewster also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots Musician Questlove (“The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”), Dr. Phil McGraw and journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault learn about their family histories in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Bull A youngster (guest star Annabelle Wachtel) who wants to be emancipated from her parents seeks Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) help but they are in for a surprise when the court orders him to be her temporary guardian. Geneva Carr, Freddy Rodriguez and Jaime Lee Kirchner also star and Gary Wilmes guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) learns he has Type 2 diabetes, and is determined to conquer his condition on his own, right after his office’s holiday party. Miles Brown, Marcus Scribner and Marsai Martin. 9 p.m. ABC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) wants Jake (Andy Samberg) to help break some big news to her parents (guest stars Danny Trejo and Olga Merediz), but her family gets the wrong impression. Andre Braugher also stars and Paul Adelstein (“Prison Break”) guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Major Crimes Sharon (Mary McDonnell) faces a health setback as the squad investigates the mysterious death of a second woman related to the Tackles case in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT

The Mayor “It’s a Wonderful Life” for Courtney (Brandon Micheal Hall), who follows in the footsteps of many other television characters who have re-created that movie’s theme, in this new holiday episode. Lea Michele and Yvette Nicole Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans Former mayor Hamilton (guest star Steven Weber) schemes to get released from prison but Pride (Scott Bakula) is determined to not let that happen. Chelsea Field, Bakula’s real-life wife, and Nina Lisandrello continue their recurring guest roles. Stacy Keach also guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med This new episode adds a major wrinkle to the shooting of Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) when he discovers a troubling fact about the man who shot him. Also, a cheating husband’s medical condition puts Will and Natalie (Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto) in a tough spot. 10 p.m. NBC

The Long Road Home Sgt. Eric Bourquin’s (Jon Beavers) struggles to signal helicopters while the ammunition inside the Iraqi house dwindles in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer Sal and Ken investigate San Francisco, the epicenter of the Zodiac Killer murders, while a member of the Code Team claims to have the Zodiac’s infamous Z340 code. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2017 This new edition of the annual special takes “The 12 Days of Christmas” as its approach, with one commercial representing each day. Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight return as hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas Guests in this new holiday special include Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Ne-Yo, Ken Jeong and Blake Shelton – Stefani’s significant other. 9 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mark Weinberger; Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tommy Mottola; Thalia Sodi; Rossen Reports; children and anxiety; hassle-free holidays. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Matt Damon; Seth Rogen; Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Filmmaker Brian Fogel (“Icarus”); Dave Dettman; Nasiba Adilova, the Tot Sheila E; Jake Miller performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Band Clean Bandit. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt Damon (“Downsizing”); Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jimmy Fallon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Antonio and Terricka Cromartie (“The Cromarties”); Gesine Bullock-Prado (“Baked in Vermont”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Niecy Nash; Walker Hayes performs; Scott Wolf. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Sexual harassment: Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). Missing African American children. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Author’s struggle with addiction; sugar dangers; an app to detect cancer; keeping hands from aging. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Bill Pullman (“The Ballad of Lefty Brown”); T.D. Jakes. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”); Jason Mraz performs. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A suburban family say their teen daughter’s criminal behavior is out of control. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ballet dancer Misty Copeland (“The Nutcracker”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

SoCal Connected Does the Los Angeles bail system make the price of freedom too high? California condors came back from the brink of extinction but there are concerns for their well being; an Islamic school in South L.A. is determined to renew and restore its neighborhood. 8 p.m. KCET

Amanpour on PBS 11 p.m. KVCR

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central