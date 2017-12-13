Thursday's TV highlights: 'Taraji's White Hot Holidays' on Fox

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory When Howard (Simon Helberg) plans a birthday celebration for his little daughter (voice of Pamela Adlon), Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes over the top with a party for Amy (Mayim Bialik), built around an authentic “Little House on the Prairie” themed dinner, in this new episode. Also, a Christmas letter from his brother sends Leonard (Johnny Galecki) into a shame spiral. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Sheldon George Sr. (Lance Barber) takes Sheldon and Georgie (Iain Armitage, Montana Jordan) to Florida, to see a space-shuttle launch firsthand. Back home Mary, Missy and Meemaw (Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts) have their own bonding session at the salon. Filmmaker Howard Deutch (“Pretty in Pink”) directed this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) needs as much support as she can get from Bonnie and Christy (Allison Janney, Anna Faris) when her husband has a stroke in this new episode. Steven Weber continues his guest role as Adam’s (William Fichtner) brother. Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Great American Baking Show It’s “Dessert and Cookie Week” in the second installment of the limited holiday-season series’ new season. Paul Hollywood and Johnny Iuzzini judge the results. Ayesha Curry and Anthony “Spice” Adams are the hosts. 9 p.m. ABC

Van Helsing A mystery begins to unravel when an organization that is fighting to find a cure for vampirism enlists the help of a member of Vanessa’s (Kelly Overton) group. Jonathan Scarfe and Vincent Gale also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Life in Pieces A waitress thinks Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) is Lark’s (Ana Sophia Heger) grandmother – rather than her mother – in this new episode. Niall Cunningham, James Brolin, Colin Hanks, Dianne Wiest, Betsy Brandt and Thomas Sadoski also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, the Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and Niall Horan are featured in this new version of the holiday special. 8 p.m. KTLA

Showtime at the Apollo Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton host a Christmas edition of the classic talent showcase. Featuring performances from Snoop Dogg, Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony and DMX, as well as a talent competition for up-and-coming artists. 8 p.m. Fox

WWE Tribute to the Troops With a tip of the hat to a tradition that was associated for many years with the late Bob Hope -- in his many tours on behalf of the USO -- this annual special honors the commitment and dedication of America’s women and men in uniform by inviting celebrities from music, sports and pop culture to entertain troops. 8 p.m. USA

Taraji’s White Hot Holidays “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson returns with another edition of the seasonal special. Jussie Smollett, Chaka Khan, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa and the Ying Yang Twins are featured performers. 9 p.m. Fox

MOVIES

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Shown recently in theaters as a featurette accompanying “Coco,” this animated tale continues the saga of characters from the hit 2013 Disney-Pixar movie “Frozen.” Olaf (Josh Gad) tries to ensure that the Christmas being celebrated by Anna and Elsa (Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel) is one that they’ll never forget. 8 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Matthew Walker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Hassle-free holiday; Jenna’s Country Christmas; Nick Jonas. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Laura Dern; Diane Kruger. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Tata Harper; Big Head Todd and the Monsters perform; Dave Dettman; retired soccer player Mia Hamm; boxer Mike Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Bald teenage beauty queen. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Dern (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”); Diane Kruger (“In the Fade”); toys: Chris Byrne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gwendoline Christie; author Christian Siriano. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Action Bronson (“The Untitled Action Bronson Show”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ed Helms; Brooke Shields. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show An online dater married the man of her dreams, then he tried to kill her daughter. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Taking flirting too far; drones may be targeting children; moisturizer infused with one’s own blood. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve The cast of “Ferdinand”; Niecy Nash (“Downsizing”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Martha Stewart; Danielle Gletow, One Simple Wish. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Ayesha Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Hanson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Smith (“Bright”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Singer K. Michelle. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley Author Edwidge Danticat (“The Art of Death: Writing the Final Story”); Bryan Cranston. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Niecy Nash (“Downsizing”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jack Black; Kate Hudson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso and Watt perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver; John Early; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Smith; Pharrell Williams; N.E.R.D. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Laura Dern; Fergie performs; Mark Guiliana with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hugh Jackman; John Cena. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly George Foreman; Against Me! performs; comic Mike Feeney. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC

