Thursday's TV highlights: 'Taraji's White Hot Holidays' on Fox

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory When Howard (Simon Helberg) plans a birthday celebration for his little daughter (voice of Pamela Adlon), Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes over the top with a party for Amy (Mayim Bialik), built around an authentic “Little House on the Prairie” themed dinner, in this new episode. Also, a Christmas letter from his brother sends Leonard (Johnny Galecki) into a shame spiral. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Sheldon George Sr. (Lance Barber) takes Sheldon and Georgie (Iain Armitage, Montana Jordan) to Florida, to see a space-shuttle launch firsthand. Back home Mary, Missy and Meemaw (Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts) have their own bonding session at the salon. Filmmaker Howard Deutch (“Pretty in Pink”) directed this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) needs as much support as she can get from Bonnie and Christy (Allison Janney, Anna Faris) when her husband has a stroke in this new episode. Steven Weber continues his guest role as Adam’s (William Fichtner) brother. Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Great American Baking Show It’s “Dessert and Cookie Week” in the second installment of the limited holiday-season series’ new season. Paul Hollywood and Johnny Iuzzini judge the results. Ayesha Curry and Anthony “Spice” Adams are the hosts. 9 p.m. ABC
Van Helsing A mystery begins to unravel when an organization that is fighting to find a cure for vampirism enlists the help of a member of Vanessa’s (Kelly Overton) group. Jonathan Scarfe and Vincent Gale also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Life in Pieces A waitress thinks Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) is Lark’s (Ana Sophia Heger) grandmother – rather than her mother – in this new episode. Niall Cunningham, James Brolin, Colin Hanks, Dianne Wiest, Betsy Brandt and Thomas Sadoski also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, the Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and Niall Horan are featured in this new version of the holiday special. 8 p.m. KTLA
Showtime at the Apollo Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton host a Christmas edition of the classic talent showcase. Featuring performances from Snoop Dogg, Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony and DMX, as well as a talent competition for up-and-coming artists. 8 p.m. Fox
WWE Tribute to the Troops With a tip of the hat to a tradition that was associated for many years with the late Bob Hope -- in his many tours on behalf of the USO -- this annual special honors the commitment and dedication of America’s women and men in uniform by inviting celebrities from music, sports and pop culture to entertain troops. 8 p.m. USA
Taraji’s White Hot Holidays “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson returns with another edition of the seasonal special. Jussie Smollett, Chaka Khan, Ciara, Faith Evans, Fergie, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa and the Ying Yang Twins are featured performers. 9 p.m. Fox
MOVIES
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Shown recently in theaters as a featurette accompanying “Coco,” this animated tale continues the saga of characters from the hit 2013 Disney-Pixar movie “Frozen.” Olaf (Josh Gad) tries to ensure that the Christmas being celebrated by Anna and Elsa (Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel) is one that they’ll never forget. 8 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Matthew Walker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Hassle-free holiday; Jenna’s Country Christmas; Nick Jonas. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Laura Dern; Diane Kruger. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tata Harper; Big Head Todd and the Monsters perform; Dave Dettman; retired soccer player Mia Hamm; boxer Mike Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Bald teenage beauty queen. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laura Dern (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”); Diane Kruger (“In the Fade”); toys: Chris Byrne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gwendoline Christie; author Christian Siriano. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Action Bronson (“The Untitled Action Bronson Show”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ed Helms; Brooke Shields. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show An online dater married the man of her dreams, then he tried to kill her daughter. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Taking flirting too far; drones may be targeting children; moisturizer infused with one’s own blood. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve The cast of “Ferdinand”; Niecy Nash (“Downsizing”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Martha Stewart; Danielle Gletow, One Simple Wish. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Ayesha Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Hanson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Smith (“Bright”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Singer K. Michelle. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Author Edwidge Danticat (“The Art of Death: Writing the Final Story”); Bryan Cranston. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Niecy Nash (“Downsizing”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jack Black; Kate Hudson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso and Watt perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver; John Early; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Smith; Pharrell Williams; N.E.R.D. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Laura Dern; Fergie performs; Mark Guiliana with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hugh Jackman; John Cena. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly George Foreman; Against Me! performs; comic Mike Feeney. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC
