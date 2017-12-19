Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Knightfall' on History Channel

SERIES

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist In this two-episode series finale, gorilla researcher Wayne McGuire flees the country after he is found guilty of Dian Fossey’s murder following an inept investigation by Rwandan police. Sigourney Weaver narrates. 7 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Survivor A new twist is introduced into the game before one castaway is crowned sole survivor and awarded the grand prize in the season finale, 8 p.m. CBS. A reunion episode follows at 10 p.m.

The Librarians Santa takes Flynn, Baird and Jenkins (Noah Wyle, Rebecca Romijn and John Larroquette) on his first vacation in centuries, and the Librarians use Santa’s sleigh to save Christmas in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. TNT

NOVA The new episode “Bird Brain” explores the brain power of birds, following scientists as they test avian aptitude and produce results that challenge traditional notions of intelligence. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Real Housewives of New Jersey While the women are still in Milan, Margaret tries to mend fences with Siggy. 9 p.m. Bravo

Vikings Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) starts to realize he has met his match in Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), the warrior bishop. Gustaf Skarsgard, Alexander Ludwig and Katheryn Winnick also star. 9 p.m. History

Ozzy and Jack's World Detour Ozzy and Jack visit the Mars Desert Research Station in Utah, visit a survival expert friend and spend the night in a luxury Native American tepee complete with flat-screen TVs. 10 p.m. A&E

Gunpowder Catesby (Kit Harrington) and his men load the tunnels below Parliament with barrels of gunpowder. 10 p.m. HBO

Knightfall On the orders of Pope Boniface VIII (Jim Carter), Landry and Tancrede (Tom Cullen, Simon Merrells) strike out on a quest to locate the Holy Grail. Padraic Delaney, Olivia Ross and Ed Stoppard also star. 10 p.m. History

Happy! Sax (Christopher Meloni) and Happy (voice of Patton Oswalt) search for Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo) while Very Bad Santa (Joseph D. Reitman) tries to get information from her. 10 p.m. Syfy

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Samantha celebrates the long-awaited end to the war on Christmas in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Holidays at Murray State 2017 The annual special features the Murray State University Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Orchestra and soloists. 8 p.m. KVCR

The Top 12 Greatest Christmas Movies of All Time Dean Cain hosts this 2016 holiday special, which counts down favorite holiday films films. 9 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

15: A Quinceanera Story: Rosi The second of four documentaries revolves around an American girl growing up in Florida – with a Guatemalan mother and a Cuban father – who combines all three of her cultures for a quinceañera in Havana. 7 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rebel Wilson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Christoph Waltz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Boxer Mike Lee; singer Aaron Carter; Andy Paley and Tom Kenny (“Sponge Bob Square Pants: The Broadway Musical”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christoph Waltz (“Downsizing”); Kandi Burruss (Broadway’s “Chicago”); Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

; Top Talker Krista Smith. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Testing the most-pinned healthy foods hacks on Pinterest; Jenna and Barbara Bush. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Harry Glenn Close (“Crooked House”); Hong Chau (“Downsizing”); Casey Webb (“Man v. Food”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Ginger Zee. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Some of the year’s most disastrous events, including a record-breaking hurricane season. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Christoph Waltz; Beanie Feldstein; Cardi B; Erykah Badu. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ansel Elgort; Martha Stewart; Nico de Soto. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Paul Reiser; Warbly Jets perform; Vicky Krieps. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Dec. 17 - 23, 2017 in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film."

ed.stockly@latimes.com