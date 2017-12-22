Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'The Zookeeper's Wife' and more

SPECIALS

America Salutes You and Wall Street Rocks Present: Guitar Legends for Heroes Country music’s Trace Adkins hosts this concert honoring military veterans. Performers include Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Heart’s Nancy Wilson. 8 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Jaws It’s Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss versus a man-eating great white shark in Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster 1975 thriller. 6:55 p.m. TMC

Christmas Getaway “The Last Ship” costars Bridget Regan and Travis Van Winkle reunite for this 2017 holiday romance about a newly single travel writer who meets attractive widower (Van Winkle) and his adorable young daughter while on vacation. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The Zookeeper’s Wife Based on Diane Ackerman’s nonfiction book, Niki Caro’s 2017 drama chronicles how a Polish couple (Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenberg) saved the lives of hundreds of Jews from the Nazis by hiding them inside their Warsaw zoo during World War II. Daniel Bruhl also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Original franchise stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher all return in J.J. Abrams’ 2015 space opera set 30 years after the events of “Return of the Jedi.” Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver also star. 8 p.m. Starz

A Royal Christmas “Party of Five’s” Lacey Chabert stars in this made-for-cable romantic fable about a Philadelphia dressmaker who meets a handsome prince. Stephen Hagan also stars. 10 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Xanadu Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly star in this goofy 1980 fantasy flick featuring music by Newton-John, Electric Light Orchestra and Cliff Richard. 11:15 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper President Trump’s first year in office, the Democrats’ plans: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Trump’s first year, 2018 politics: David Axelrod, Mark McKinnon; panel. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning How a simple act of kindness can have life-changing impact; the history restaurant servers’ uniforms; actress Donna Reed’s letters to servicemen during WWII; London company that makes pointe shoes for ballerinas; singer Petula Clark; Christmas sing-along with the Young People’s Chorus of New York City. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Marc Short, White House Director of Legislative Affairs; Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.); panel; Morrill Worcester, founder of Wreaths Across America. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV, 11 a.m. Fox News Channel

Fareed Zakaria GPS “The Next Big Idea”: Artificial intelligence experts Andrew McAfee and Erik Brynjolfsson; neuroscientist Lisa Genova, computer scientist Sebastian Thrun; biographer Walter Isaacson; chef Dan Barber. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC, 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.); Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.); roundtable. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources Trump and the media, one year in; PolitiFact’s “Lie of the Year.” (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel

60 Minutes Two clergymen save historic, sacred and secular texts from destruction by ISIS in Iraq; 23-year-old baseball phenomenon Shohei Ohtani; a Scottish island where premium single-malt scotch whiskies are made. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College football Texas Tech plays South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl, Army battles San Diego State in the Armed Forces Bowl, and Appalachian State takes on Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl. 9 a.m., 12:30 and 4 p.m. ESPN

College basketball The UCLA Bruins challenge the Kentucky Wildcats in this year’s CBS Sports Classic. 1 p.m. CBS

Hockey The Anaheim Ducks play the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks. 4 and 7 p.m. FSN

Basketball The Clippers meet the Memphis Grizzlies and the Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers. 5 p.m. FS Prime; 6:30 p.m. SPST

Football The Green Bay Packers welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Lambeau Field. 5:20 p.m. NBC

