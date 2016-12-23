Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Hail, Caesar!' and more

SERIES

Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks It’s up to the titular Time Lord to save the day once again in the conclusion of this six-part series that used animation to re-create some long-lost 1960s-era episodes of the venerable British sci-fi drama. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Huntington Park Holiday Parade See parade floats, marching bands and more in a rebroadcast of this local holiday procession along Pacific Avenue in Huntington Park. 9 a.m. ABC

The Year: 2016 This encore special includes interviews with some of the year’s biggest newsmakers and stars including rapper DJ Khaled, Olympic gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles, and the cast of the Netflix sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” 2 p.m. ABC

The 57th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration Nearly two dozen local music groups, choirs and dance companies — including the Colburn Children’s Choir, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles and Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company — take part in this family-friendly show at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown L.A. “Dancing With the Stars’” Cheryl Burke and “Scandal’s” Brian White are your hosts. 3 p.m. KOCE; repeats at 9 p.m.

White House Holiday Season Events This special looks at festivities at the president’s residence including the annual tree-lighting ceremony. 5 p.m. C-SPAN

Surprise! Instant Xmas Carol! Conan O’Brien, Rashida Jones, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ludacris, T-Pain, Kenny G, Jane Lynch and Fred Willard are back in an encore of this star-studded holiday special. 7 p.m. TBS, TNT

CMA Country Christmas This encore special hosted by Jennifer Nettles includes performances by Kelly Clarkson, Andra Day, Sarah McLachlan, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, Amy Grant, Idina Menzel and many others. 9 p.m. ABC

Christmas Eve Mass Late-night religious observances include this solemn ceremony from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. 11:30 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

It’s a Wonderful Life James Stewart is back in a Christmas Eve showing of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday fable. 8 p.m. NBC

Hail, Caesar! Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in the Coen brothers’ 2016 tale set in 1950s-era Tinseltown; with Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill and Frances McDormand. 8 p.m. HBO

A Christmas Story The annual dual-network, 24-hour marathon of this nostalgic 1983 comedy returns, with showings every two hours; Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin star. 8 p.m. TBS and TNT

Miracles From Heaven This inspirational 2016 drama stars Jennifer Garner as a mother whose seriously ill young daughter is inexplicably healed after a near-death experience. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

CBS This Morning: Saturday (N) 4 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 4 and 7 a.m. KABC

Today Last-minute Christmas Eve dinner ideas. (N) 5 a.m.

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

Fareed Zakaria President Obama’s legacy. 6 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The Dalai Lama. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Trump transition: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.); the meaning of Christmas: Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty University; honoring America’s veterans: Morrill Worcester, Wreaths Across America. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox News Channel

Face the Nation Stephen Colbert; 2017 predictions. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Past interviews with Donald Trump highlight his positions on domestic and foreign policy and his leadership style. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and noon MSNBC

Reliable Sources The relationship between the president and the press; inside Obama’s press office; the effect of Obama’s leak investigations. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz President-elect Trump’s off-the-record meeting with journalists; new Trump cabinet nominees; Samantha Bee’s sit-down with Glenn Beck. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel

60 Minutes Members and the maestro of the Pope’s Choir; a behind-the-scenes look at the hit musical “Hamilton.” 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

Football A full slate of pre-Christmas match-ups includes the Chargers versus Browns, the Vikings versus the Packers and the 49ers versus the Rams. 10 a.m. CBS; 10 a.m. Fox; 1:25 p.m. Fox

