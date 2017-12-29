Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' on HBO and more

SPECIALS

ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve This “Austin City Limits” presentation inducts the Neville Brothers, Rosanne Cash and the late Roy Orbison into the program’s Hall of Fame. Chris Isaak hosts, and Neko Case, Brandi Carlile, Trombone Shorty, Raul Malo, Ry Cooder and others perform tunes made popular by the honorees. 11 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Royal New Year’s Eve An aspiring fashion designer (Jessy Schram, “Once Upon a Time”) gets a fairy-tale break when an actual prince (Sam Page, “House of Cards”) hires her to design a gown for his bride-to-be (Hayley Sales, “Cedar Cove”) in this 2017 romance. Cheryl Ladd also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) stars in director Guy Ritchie’s effects-laden 2017 retelling of the legend of the youth who drew Excalibur from the stone and became king of the Britons. Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana and “Game of Thrones’” Aidan Gillen also star. 8 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. HBO

Web Cam Girls A young woman fears the worst when her rebellious cousin, who was doing webcam shows for extra cash, suddenly vanishes in this 2017 thriller. With Lorynn York, Sedona Legge and Arianne Zucker. 8 p.m. and midnight Lifetime

The Wilde Wedding Glenn Close plays a retired movie star preparing to marry a fourth husband (Patrick Stewart) at her upstate New York home in this little-seen 2017 comedy. Minnie Driver, Jack Davenport and Yael Stone also star. 8 p.m. Starz

Fatherly Obsession A creepy landlord uses hidden cameras to spy on one of his tenants in this new thriller. Molly McCook and “Happy Days’ ” Ted McGinley star. 10 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper President Trump’s first year in office, 2018 forecast: Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; Trump’s first year, the Russia investigation: journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein; roundtable: 2018 midterms, Trump’s 2018 agenda. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Notable deaths of 2017; how the events of 2017 might shape the coming year; James Franco; a vodka made using California fog. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dana Perino guest anchors; Sunday panel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. Fox News Channel

Fareed Zakaria GPS America’s role in the world and the Trump administration; why understanding language is important for understanding America and Trump; what Russia’s 300-year Romanov dynasty can teach us about Russia today. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation What’s ahead for Congress in 2018: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.), Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.); political panel. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen (U.S. Navy-ret.); roundtable. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources The #MeToo movement, the media’s screw-ups and successes in 2017 and New Year’s resolutions from top editors; why the Mueller investigation may be the defining story of 2018; will the sexual-harassment “tipping point” result in systemic change? (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel

60 Minutes The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of seriously ill children across America; nurse practitioners who provide badly needed healthcare to the uninsured working poor in Appalachia; a chess program in rural Mississippi that created a state championship chess team. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College football Louisville meets Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl; Iowa State takes on Memphis in the Liberty Bowl; Washington goes up against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl; and Wisconsin and Miami battle in the Orange Bowl. 9 a.m. ESPN; 9:30 a.m. ABC; 1 and 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Manchester United faces Southampton FC. 9:30 a.m. KNBC

College basketball California plays Stanford. 7 p.m. FS1