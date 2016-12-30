Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: New Year's Eve specials and more

SERIES
Live From Lincoln Center A special New Year’s Eve edition of this performing-arts series features the New York Philharmonic paying tribute to the Broadway duo Rodgers & Hammerstein. 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin For the 10th year, Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin report on the festivities in New York City’s Times Square. 5 and 10 p.m. CNN
A Toast to 2016! “Today’s” Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb host this star-studded year-end special featuring appearances by Arnold Schwarzenegger, singer Michael Bublé, “SNL’s” Dana Carvey and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. 8 p.m. NBC
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2017 The prime-time and late-night editions of this annual special will feature performances by Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie, Demi Lovato, John Legend and many others; with co-hosts Fergie, Jenny McCarthy and “Pretty Little Liars’” Lucy Hale. 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m. and 1:09 a.m. ABC
All American New Year Eric Bolling and Kimberly Guilfoyle host coverage of the festivities in New York’s Times Square, with musical performances by Gavin DeGraw and Rachel Platten. 8 and 11 p.m. Fox News Channel
Late Night With Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special With Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, “SNL’s” Leslie Jones and musical guest Kelly Clarkson. 10 p.m. NBC
The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn The hip-hop diva plays a hometown show at the Barclays Center in this new concert documentary. 10 p.m. BET
Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution With special guests Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg, and performers including Biz Markie, Coolio, Naughty by Nature, Rob Base, Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc and Young MC. 11 p.m. Fox
Austin City Limits Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King and Kris Kristofferson are inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame; Willie Nelson, Rodney Crowell and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons perform; and Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are the hosts. 11 p.m. KOCE
NBC’s New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly Daly is joined by co-host Mel B. and musical guests including Alicia Keys, Pentatonix, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Lopez. 11:30 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
That’s Entertainment! This 1974 survey of scenes from classic MGM musicals features a cavalcade of stars including Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and the dearly departed Debbie Reynolds; followed by the sequels “That’s Entertainment, Part 2” from 1976, and 1994’s “That’s Entertainment! III.” 5, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
The Meddler Susan Sarandon and “Damages’” Rose Byrne star in this 2016 dramedy about an aging widow and her adult daughter; J.K. Simmons also stars. 9 p.m. Starz
The Funhouse Massacre Escaped lunatics wreak havoc at an amusement park in this 2015 terror tale; with Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”), Jere Burns and Clint Howard. 9 p.m. TMC
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
CBS This Morning Saturday (N) 4 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 4 and 7 a.m. KABC
Today (N) 5:30 a.m. KNBC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Congress, incoming Trump administration: Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), Rep.-elect Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), Rep.-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.); future of the Democratic Party: Former Gov. Brian Schweitzer (D-Mt.), political commentator Van Jones, former Hillary campaign spokesperson Karen Finney; Trump and the media. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Newsmakers who passed away in 2016; Henry Winkler; America’s national parks; Virginia doctor who has delivered more than 10,000 babies; the Atlas Obscura website; the year in review. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace U.S.-Israeli relations: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); the Supreme Court: Trump transition advisor Leonard Leo; the economy: former Obama economic advisor Austan Goolsbee, commentator Steve Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV, 11 a.m. Fox News Channel
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Obama’s legacy. 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Authors’ panel on the many faces of America: Isabel Wilkerson, J.D. Vance, Diane Guerrero, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh; issues the country will face in 2017: the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg and David Frum, the Race Card Project’s Michele Norris and the Washington Post’s Michael Gerson. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Newspapers’ coverage of Trump, the future of journalism: Gerard Baker, the Wall Street Journal, and Dean Bacquet, the New York Times; how the Trump administration will handle the media: Former White House press secretaries Ari Fleischer and Joe Lockhart, former White House director of communications Nicolle Wallace; reporting on President-elect Trump: journalists Claire Atkinson, Hal Boedeker, David Folkenflik and Gabe Sherman. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC, 11 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer; the Obama administration’s latest sanctions against Russia: Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank); 2016 election review, the rise of Trump: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), Democratic National Committee interim Chairwoman Donna Brazile. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources News editors reflect on 2016 coverage and share New Year’s resolutions; U.S. journalist missing since 2012 may be alive in Syria; why Russia will be a huge story in 2017; will the press have a “Murrow moment”? (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Coverage of President-elect Donald Trump; President Obama’s remarks that he could have won a third-term; the top media moments of 2016. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel
60 Minutes The rising number of homicides in Chicago; small cash-starved countries offer citizenship for a price; dispute over the rights to the Havana Club Rum brand. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College football Washington meets Alabama in the Peach Bowl, and Ohio State plays Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, with the winners of each game to meet in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9. noon and 4 p.m. ESPN
