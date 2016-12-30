Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: New Year's Eve specials and more

SERIES

Live From Lincoln Center A special New Year’s Eve edition of this performing-arts series features the New York Philharmonic paying tribute to the Broadway duo Rodgers & Hammerstein. 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin For the 10th year, Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin report on the festivities in New York City’s Times Square. 5 and 10 p.m. CNN

A Toast to 2016! “Today’s” Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb host this star-studded year-end special featuring appearances by Arnold Schwarzenegger, singer Michael Bublé, “SNL’s” Dana Carvey and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. 8 p.m. NBC

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2017 The prime-time and late-night editions of this annual special will feature performances by Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie, Demi Lovato, John Legend and many others; with co-hosts Fergie, Jenny McCarthy and “Pretty Little Liars’” Lucy Hale. 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m. and 1:09 a.m. ABC

All American New Year Eric Bolling and Kimberly Guilfoyle host coverage of the festivities in New York’s Times Square, with musical performances by Gavin DeGraw and Rachel Platten. 8 and 11 p.m. Fox News Channel

Late Night With Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special With Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, “SNL’s” Leslie Jones and musical guest Kelly Clarkson. 10 p.m. NBC

The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn The hip-hop diva plays a hometown show at the Barclays Center in this new concert documentary. 10 p.m. BET

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution With special guests Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg, and performers including Biz Markie, Coolio, Naughty by Nature, Rob Base, Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc and Young MC. 11 p.m. Fox

Austin City Limits Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King and Kris Kristofferson are inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame; Willie Nelson, Rodney Crowell and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons perform; and Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are the hosts. 11 p.m. KOCE

NBC’s New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly Daly is joined by co-host Mel B. and musical guests including Alicia Keys, Pentatonix, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Lopez. 11:30 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

That’s Entertainment! This 1974 survey of scenes from classic MGM musicals features a cavalcade of stars including Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and the dearly departed Debbie Reynolds; followed by the sequels “That’s Entertainment, Part 2” from 1976, and 1994’s “That’s Entertainment! III.” 5, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

The Meddler Susan Sarandon and “Damages’” Rose Byrne star in this 2016 dramedy about an aging widow and her adult daughter; J.K. Simmons also stars. 9 p.m. Starz

The Funhouse Massacre Escaped lunatics wreak havoc at an amusement park in this 2015 terror tale; with Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”), Jere Burns and Clint Howard. 9 p.m. TMC

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

CBS This Morning Saturday (N) 4 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 4 and 7 a.m. KABC

Today (N) 5:30 a.m. KNBC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Congress, incoming Trump administration: Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), Rep.-elect Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), Rep.-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.); future of the Democratic Party: Former Gov. Brian Schweitzer (D-Mt.), political commentator Van Jones, former Hillary campaign spokesperson Karen Finney; Trump and the media. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Newsmakers who passed away in 2016; Henry Winkler; America’s national parks; Virginia doctor who has delivered more than 10,000 babies; the Atlas Obscura website; the year in review. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS