Grad night goes ‘All Night’ in a new Hulu comedy with YouTube stars and a classic teen story line

From Jason Ubaldi, who also created the high school-centered streaming series "Youth & Consequences" for YouTube Red, "All Night" has an oddly old-fashioned tone. Cellphones are confiscated, alcohol is the only drug in play and the bands that entertain the kids are almost all rock bands. The language is dialed way down below the ripe way kids actually talk, and though there are plenty of uses of the word "penis" (and one of "vulva"), sex barely happens. As if to balance its occasional corny displays of cleavage or thigh, the girls (as in life) are shown on balance smarter than the boys, most of whom do not seem at all ready for the world beyond hall passes and homerooms.