In ‘Parts Unknown,’ Anthony Bourdain searched the world for human moments — and for his own place in it

Where most travel-based shows have a touristic bent, Bourdain's, which ranged from Korea to Koreatown, Iran to Antarctica, Chicago to Shanghai to Boreno to Senegal, were never about where you, as a viewer, as a consumer, could go — he often went places you couldn't — and what to do when you got there. Its message is that true luxury is in the learning and the company, in being human among humans and earthy upon the Earth. And while ”Parts” looked with passing interest on the fancy works of mankind, it repeatedly came back to the land — including the sea — and how it shapes those who live on it, and off of it.