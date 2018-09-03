Review: In BET's 'Bobby Brown Story,' Whitney's villainized husband tells his side of the story

The miniseries, directed by Kiel Adrian Scott, written by Abdul Williams and executive produced by Jesse Collins, also stars Mekhi Phifer as Brown's brother Tommy and T.K. Carter as their father, Herbert. They along with the rest of the cast paint a story of loss and redemption that can be stiff and amateur at times and has some pacing issues, but it stays focused on dramatic points in Brown’s life, and there are plenty to keep viewers entertained. McClain’s vibrant performances of Brown’s ’80s and ’90s hits (covers of original recordings), and the addition of other popular music from the time, provide a much-needed context to the wild ride that is Brown’s life.