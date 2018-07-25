Review: Hulu’s 'Castle Rock' takes a deep and satisfying dive into Stephen King territory

Likewise, whatever understanding is blossoming between Henry and Molly is handled in a way that makes one hope for a future beyond this series, perhaps sharing a coffee at some sunny sidewalk cafe, a world away from this world. There is an appealing, even necessary lightness in their complicated relations; Molly’s stumbling speech to Henry might have been written by Nora Ephron, "OK, you know when you get a song stuck in your head and you can't think about anything else? … When we were kids you were that song for me, and I'm not saying you're a bad song, you're obviously a very handsome song, and charming and smart and you dress better than the rest of the songs in this town …"