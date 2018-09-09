Black actors make history with guest category sweep at Creative Arts Emmys

The 2018 Creative Arts Emmys made history Saturday night when, for the first time, all four guest-acting statues went to black actors.
Ron Cephas Jones was recognized in the guest actor in a drama series category for his role as William Hill on NBC's "This Is Us," and Samira Wiley won the guest actress in a drama series award for her role as Moira on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Katt Williams took home prizes in the guest actress and guest actor in a comedy series categories. She won for her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig and he for his role as Willy in FX's "Atlanta."
The stars were all first-time Emmy winners, with Haddish making history two-fold: Her "SNL" appearance in November marked the first time a black female stand-up comic hosted the show since its inception in 1975.
Other big winners on night one of the Creative Emmys included the "Black Mirror" episode "USS Callister," which took home three statuettes including TV movie. It's the second TV movie win for the Netflix series, following last year's win for the episode "San Junipero." Meanwhile, “Rick and Morty” won in the animated series category.
A full list of Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys winners can be found at Emmys.com.
Part two of the Creative Arts Emmys will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. An edited version of Saturday and Sunday’s ceremonies will air together on FXX on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. Pacific on NBC.