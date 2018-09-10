Anthony Bourdain and Craig Zadan win posthumously at Creative Arts Emmys

Chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain and Oscars producer Craig Zadan were both honored with posthumous Emmys at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.
Bourdain, who died June 8 at age 61, won two awards for his CNN travel and food series "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," specifically for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and for outstanding informational series or special. (The series also won outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program, outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series, outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction program and outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction program.)
Bourdain had previously won four Emmys.
Zadan, who died Aug. 20 at age 69, won his first Emmy as part of the producing team behind NBC's live production of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” which was named outstanding variety music or comedy special.
John Legend, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber also won big as executive producers on “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which helped them each graduate to the exclusive EGOT club. The trio became the 13th, 14th and 15th people to earn the prestigious title, which denotes those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.
Other major winners of the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys were Netflix programs "Wild Wild Country," which won for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series, and "Queer Eye," which won for outstanding structured reality program. RuPaul took home the statue for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for VH1’s "RuPaul's Drag Race."
A full list of Sunday's Creative Arts Emmys winners can be found at Emmys.com.
An edited version of Saturday and Sunday’s ceremonies will air together on FXX on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. Pacific on NBC.