Eugene and Dan Levy will host the 2024 Emmy Awards

Four years ago, Eugene and Dan Levy became the first father-son duo to win Emmys in the same year. This year, they’re embarking on another first: hosting the Emmys.

On Friday, ABC and the Television Academy, the organization that presents the awards, announced that the Levys would host the show, making them the first-ever father and son pair to do so. The ceremony, which celebrates the best of television, will take place Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” Eugene and Dan Levy said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”

In announcing the hosts, Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a statement that the pair’s “comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest.”

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego added that the organization was “thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts.”

“I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us,” he said in a statement.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Levys won multiple Emmys for the sixth and final season of their critically acclaimed comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” which they co-created and starred in. The Canadian sitcom aired on CBC in Canada and on Pop TV in the U.S. before moving to Netflix in 2017, where it experienced a bump in popularity. It also starred Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

Since “Schitt’s Creek” wrapped, the actors have remained busy. Eugene Levy is host and executive producer of “The Reluctant Traveler,” a travel documentary series on Apple TV+ that was recently renewed for a third season, and he will guest star in the fourth season of Hulu’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building.” Dan Levy launched a film and television production company, Not a Real Production Co., and he made his directorial feature film debut with 2023’s “Good Grief,” which he also wrote and starred in. He also created and hosted the cooking competition series “The Big Brunch” on Max.