Veteran soap operas and 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' score big in Daytime Emmy Award nominations

CBS took the lead once again with 66 total Daytime Emmy nominations, and Netflix and Amazon inched ahead of other networks with 51 and 49 nominations respectively, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday.
Mario Lopez, host of NBC's "Extra," and Sheryl Underwood, a host on CBS's "The Talk," will host the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards April 27 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
The four soap operas competing in the drama series category received the most nominations: "General Hospital" (with 26 nods), "Days of Our Lives" (25), "The Young and the Restless" (25) and "The Bold and the Beautiful" (18).
Nancy Lee Grahn, Maura West and Laura Wright each received nominations for lead actress in a drama series for their performances in "General Hospital." They are also up against Eileen Davidson ("The Young and the Restless") and Marci Miller ("Days of Our Lives").
Competing in the lead actor category are Peter Bergman ("The Young and the Restless"), Michael Easton ("General Hospital"), John McCook ("The Bold and the Beautiful"), Billy Miller ("General Hospital") and James Reynolds ("Days of Our Lives").
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the most recognized entertainment talk show with 11 nominations, will face off in the entertainment talk show category against "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "The Real," The Talk" and "The View."
"Megyn Kelly Today," the talk show hosted by the former Fox News anchor, will compete in the informative talk show category against "The Chew," "The Dr. Oz Show," "Larry King Now" and "Steve Harvey."
This year, Netflix and Amazon, which have remained competitive in children's programming, each earned nominations in the outstanding digital daytime drama series for "Eastsiders" and "The Bay The Series."
With 13 nods, "Sesame Street" leads all children's shows.
You can find a full list of the Daytime Emmy nominees here.
Twitter: @r_valejandra