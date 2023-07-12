Advertisement
Television

Here’s the list of 2023 Emmy nominees

Emmy Award statuettes
The nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards will begin at 8:30 a.m. Pacific.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Michael Ordoña
Jevon Phillips
Read live updates on the 2023 Emmys nominations.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown of “Community” and “Big Shot” will join Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce this year’s Emmy nominations on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Pacific/11:30 a.m. Eastern. The announcement will stream live at Emmys.com and on the Television Academy’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Will heavy favorites such as “Succession,” “The Crown,” “Better Call Saul,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Yellowjackets,” “Barry” and “Ted Lasso” continue to dominate the nominations? Will newcomers such as “The Bear,” “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us” stake their claims? Will underappreciated shows such as “The Good Fight,” “The Boys” and “Reservation Dogs” get their due?

Check back here later for a live updating list of nominated shows and actors.

