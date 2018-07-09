'The Handmaid's Tale': A deeper look at the chillingly prescient second season

The show’s main character June (Moss), was a working professional in Boston who knew the state of the union was bad, but like many, assumed all would be OK. The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice, right? But that bend doesn’t happen soon enough for June, whose child is taken from her before she’s sent into servitude as a breeder by Gilead. The regime is reacting to a worldwide drop in fertility rates. Now she must speak in state-mandated religious vernacular, which includes skin-crawling greetings such as “Blessed be the Fruit” and “May the Lord Open.” She longs for the days before the red cape, when she was free to drink over priced coffee, Snapchat about nothing and argue why feminism no longer matters with her activist mom.