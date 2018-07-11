Review: 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 finale sets up a compelling new direction for the series

Below a deserted underpass, she waits for her ride to freedom. A van pulls up, and to her surprise, Emily – who was a devoted mother in her previous life -- is also escaping. It’s then that Offred makes what initially seems to be a crushing choice. We’ve been rooting for her escape and just as she’s on the verge of climbing in the van … and bringing exhausted viewers with her to a lighter place, she hands the baby to Emily, who she knows will take care of her, and stays in Gilead to find her other daughter, Hannah.