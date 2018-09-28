She said/he bellowed: The optics of the Ford/Kavanaugh hearings were as divided as America

Grassley began with conciliatory words — “I hope my colleagues will join me in a show of civility” — but quickly lapsed into politics as usual, asking why it took so long for Ford’s claims to be brought forward, criticizing how the Democrats handled the allegations and calling her initial outreach a “secret” rather than confidential letter. He also quickly upheld the grand tradition of interrupting women who have the floor. He did so within seconds of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) taking the mike and he stopped a visibly nervous Ford within her first few words to ask her to pull the mike closer. But in a dance between appearing sensitive and needing to get the job done, he later commended Ford’s bravery, mentioned how unfairly Hill had been treated and referenced the #MeToo movement.