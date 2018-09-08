Review: 'Kidding' brings Jim Carrey back to television as a kids' show host in crisis

“Kidding” has elements too of "sad life in the suburbs" narratives in which the grown-ups lie to themselves and each other and mourn what they've lost, while their kids, looking ahead, try to make a life. These stories usually do better by the younger generation, and this is no different. Will falls in with a small tribe of slightly older, lackadaisically delinquent kids he finds smoking pot on his brother's grave, and as familiar as their scenes are, they feel true. And the show's young actors are all very fine.