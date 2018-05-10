Meghan Markle's rise to Hollywood stardom

Meghan Markle is about to become British royalty in a matter of weeks, but she's no stranger to the spotlight. The Los Angeles native has been acting for more than a decade, most famously as Rachel Zane on USA Network's "Suits" for seven seasons. However, Markle's impending nuptials with Prince Harry also mean her days in Hollywood are numbered. She recently exited the legal drama as she prepares to retire from acting to focus on her humanitarian work. With her acting days officially in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a closer look at her star-making climb.