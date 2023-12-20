Why Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, appeared as an extra in a coffee ad

Meghan Markle: duchess, actor, philanthropist, mental health advocate, coffee commercial extra?

Markle had the internet scratching its head this week when she appeared in an Instagram ad for Clevr Blends coffee company. Could this be her big return to acting — appearing as an extra in a coffee ad? No, the former “Suits” star, 42, has been an investor, advisor and advocate of the female-led company since 2020. The Instagram cameo on Tuesday wasn’t her first, either; she appeared in an Instagram reel in February.

“Three years ago, everything changed,” Hannah Mendoza, the co-founder of Clevr, said in the reel. “None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes. Not only did she love the product, but she was extremely passionate about supporting female founders, our sustainable sourcing and our food justice giveback.”

Advertisement

In the latest advertisement, posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Markle is seen packaging coffee, busily typing away at an office computer, digging through a refrigerator and carrying company products. “I want to give a huge shout-out to our amazing Clevr team here at HQ. Without them, we are nothing,” Mendoza began in the ad. “Our fulfillment crew lovingly packing your lattes,” she continues, nodding to a team that includes Markle. “They’ve been listening to Britney [Spears] on loop since 2002.”

“[Here is] our very smart, only slightly nerdy digital team, making sure the website doesn’t crash again like it did last year,” Mendoza said, while Markle appears in the background.

“Finally, the glue that literally holds us all together,” Mendoza adds as Markle rushes by holding the Clevr packages. “Our incredible, resilient ops team that have helped make 2023 such a big success.”

Many social media users replied to Markle’s cameo across the internet, roasting the duchess for seemingly falling from grace, but Markle has been vocal about supporting female entrepreneurs for years, and the appearance wasn’t an acting gig.

Advertisement

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Meghan said in a statement to Fortune in December 2020. “I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company.”

In February, Mendoza shared her company’s success story on social media, crediting Markle with taking the startup from a DIY coffee stand to an Oprah-approved brand that had sold more than 6 million lattes.